As museums and galleries across the nation have closed to the public, many are trying to find creative solutions to keep people interested and engaged.
Museums like the Smithsonian and The Metropolitan Museum of Art have turned to virtual tours, online educational programs and Instagram stories to keep art enrichment alive and many LA museums have followed suit.
Here is a list of museums that are engaging the public even while under social isolation.
LA County Museum of Art
The LA County Museum of Art has redesigned its homepage to bring virtual lessons, exhibits and videos about the museum’s art. The museum is updating its website daily, with new videos about current and past exhibits, soundtracks inspired by the museum’s collections, and online classes and courses about art history and painting styles. Info: lacma.org
The Broad
The Broad museum recently celebrated five years in February and isn’t letting COVID-19 keep it from bringing art and inspiring content to the people of LA. While the museum is closed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, museum staff is using social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to deliver inspiring content with videos and art appreciation. The museum also has a YouTube series of art talks called The Un-Private Collection about the gallery’s art and culture. Info: thebroad.org
LA County Natural History Museum
The Natural History Museum is helping to make social isolation less boring with online interactive programs through its website and social media. The museum is bringing you the learning and the adventure right to your computer, with interactive lessons about fossils to educational videos and virtual exhibits about the city of Los Angeles. Info: nhm.org
LA Public Library
Though the libraries across the county are closed, there are free educational resources and websites available on the website. Whether you want to learn a new language, practice taking tests or learn more about a topic in a class, the Los Angeles Public Library has put together a list of websites and resources to kickstart your learning. Info: lapl.org
Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles
The Institute has launched its #MuseumfromHome platform so visitors can still experience the art without having to step out the door. The institute has two exhibits on display that have been extended through June that visitors can explore virtually. The two exhibits, “Ree Morton: The Plant That Heals May Also Poison” and “Ann Greene Kelly,” can be viewed online until June 14. Info: theicala.org
Grammy Museum
Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday the Grammy Museum is releasing Programs at Home, an intimate interview series. The videos are never-before-released digital programs with interviews with artists and musicians from the archive. Upcoming interviews are with Larkin Poe, X Ambassadors and Brandy Carlile. Info: grammymuseum.org
California Science Center
The California Science Center has released Stuck at Home Science. All of the activities and experiments on the websites can be performed at home with household items. Every weekday at 10 a.m., the museum will release a new activity for families to do with a PDF and detailed list of instructions to properly perform the experiment. Info: californiasciencecenter.org