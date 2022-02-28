Howard W. Overshown recalls his professor at the University of Virginia pointing to various students in the class and prophesying where their acting futures lay.
When the teacher arrived at Overshown, he said, “Howard, you’re going to work a lot because you have the face of humanity, especially in TV and film.” Overshown disagreed, and when the professor protested, the young actor replied, “I don’t see me. The only light-skinned brothers I see doing (stuff) are Vin Diesel and The Rock.”
The one place Overshown did see opportunities was theater — particularly Shakespeare and other classics, where he said nationality doesn’t matter.
A steady career in the classics followed — with a sprinkling of the TV and film as his professor predicted — all leading to what Overshown states, without hesitation, is a career highlight and biggest challenge.
He is joining legendary English actors Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley in the West Coast premiere of “The Lehman Trilogy,” directed by Oscar winner and Tony nominee Sam Mendes. The three-plus-hour, three-actor epic begins previews March 3 at Downtown’s Ahmanson Theatre.
Originating as a more than five-hour work by Italian writer Stefano Massini, adapted into English by Ben Power, “The Lehman Trilogy” debuted in London in 2018. The pandemic delayed its official arrival on Broadway until last year.
The sweeping saga contains more than 50 characters, but at the core are the three Lehman brothers.
German-Jewish immigrants to America in the mid-1800s, their meager beginnings as small-business owners grew to trading cotton, then to banking, and eventually they become financial giants. Their empire endured until the 2008 financial crisis — long after they or their ancestors were part of the company.
Overshown, who portrays Emanuel Lehman, first saw the “Trilogy” at a pre-Broadway run at Park Avenue Armory, which became one of the hardest-to-get tickets of the year.
“I was so moved. … I’m getting emotional talking about it now,” he said. “It didn’t matter what the story was in some ways, just the way Sam put it together was so beautiful. But then the story, it’s just been handled so well.”
Associate Director Zoé Ford Burnett, who Overshown called “a rock star,” is responsible for keeping the same standard set by Mendes.
The key to setting the tone for Trilogy is through experimentation, she explained. “Lots of ideas were tried in the room, and slowly we found that less is more. The action, lighting and sound must never detract from what is being said. It has to support and enhance it. Minimal props, singular costume and clever design allow the audience to be transported through time and space.”
Overshown has a working history with Mendes, appearing in his 2011 production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” as part of a transatlantic collaboration known as The Bridge Project.
“Sam, to me, is the greatest director,” he said. “And this is his masterpiece.”
“The Lehman Trilogy” is the third consecutive big get for Center Theatre Group, following the North American debut of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” and the West Coast premiere of “Slave Play.”
CTG Producing Director Douglas Baker had the play on his radar years before its National Theatre opening in London, when it was in early development.
“I rushed to see it at the Armory,” Baker said. “Once I saw it, I had been in conversations with Kash Bennett, the producer of National Theater Productions, I immediately said to her, ‘Is there any way we can bring this to the Ahmanson, given our long history?’”
Two years of COVID-19 shutdown left Baker unsure if that promise would come to fruition, but CTG, after at least three rescheduling efforts, made it happen.
“This is a complete remount of the Broadway production,” he said. “We’re in fact even using the Broadway physical production for our production. And, as you know, we’ve got two of the three original actors in it, so I was just thrilled.”
Overshown understands the obvious new element to the show is him.
“I saw this interview with Adrian Lester (who took over the role of Emanuel in New York), and he said, ‘You know, it’s already been successful, so if it doesn’t do well on Broadway, we know why.’ And I was like, now it’s my turn.
“The Lehman Trilogy”
WHEN: Various times Thursday, March 3, to Sunday, April 10
WHERE: Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $39
INFO: 213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org