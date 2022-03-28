As the city of Los Angeles continues to grow and new development changes the Downtown cityscape, LA-based muralist Svetlana Talabolina looks to breathe new life into one of the city’s first skyscrapers.
Built in 1903 by John Parkinson, famed architect of the Memorial Coliseum, Union Station and LA City Hall, the Continental Building stands as a 175-foot, 12-story Beaux Arts-style tower on Spring Street and was the tallest building in the city for more than 50 years.
Talabolina lived in the Continental Building for six months until fall 2020, and with her mural will look to add a splash of thought-provoking creativity to an often-overlooked part of the building.
“The building is an architectural treasure,” Talabolina said. “Inside of the building is a courtyard with three walls that are connected and have windows to apartments, but there is one wall that’s really dark and goes nowhere. My whole point was to take this darkness and to make it light and bright.”
The mural pays homage to the work of French artist Henri Matisse, whose classic childlike figures are depicted within a clock on the courtyard wall. Talabolina titled the work “Inside of Time,” as the viewer’s perspective is from the clock’s interior.
“Every day we are only given so much time, and the clock represents the time that we have,” Talabolina said. “Whatever you do, it always has to be done with love, and our relationships among people should be better than they are. Time will never stop. It’ll always keep going, and the more time we spend on love, the better.”
Talabolina fell in love with art at a young age inspired by her mother, who would paint fairytale characters on the walls of her childhood home in Estonia, until she slowly lost inspiration as an artist in high school.
“I stopped drawing, because I didn’t know what to draw,” Talabolina explained. “I wanted to say something, but I had nothing to say because I was way too young, and I didn’t have enough experiences.”
Talabolina moved to the United States when she was 23. The emotions of love and heartbreak she experienced amid the highs and lows of life as a traveler in a country so far from her home reignited the spark for artistic expression that she felt as a child.
In the United States, one of Talabolina’s friends started a company staging houses and asked her if she would make a painting to hang inside of a house. Artwork can be an important tool in making a house’s interior more attractive to buyers, so Talabolina agreed to help her friend and to try painting again.
“It was horrible,” Talabolina said. “She asked me for such a simple thing, just a few lines, and believe it or not I couldn’t do it. I was shaking.”
In her head, Talabolina knew what the painting would look like, but it was as if she had forgotten how to achieve that vision.
A few weeks after her failure, however, she read an article about the iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and suddenly felt the urge to paint. She painted a portrait of Kahlo, but in black and white with half of her face pushed to the side and a gun in her hands. It was a piece of art that was completely different from what she had attempted for her friend, but it was a success and has been regarded by many as her best work.
“Her vision was a completely different vision of the world, and I was able to paint a portrait in such a dark way as she actually felt,” Talabolina described. “At that moment when I painted Frida Kahlo, I realized what I was capable of.”
Talabolina began painting artwork for her friend to stage in houses, and then began searching for projects as a muralist. Today, she paints stories on the walls of Los Angeles as her mother once did on the walls of her childhood bedroom.
Within her work, Talabolina often seeks to express her passion for emotions with color and understanding of language.
“You can see emotion in colors or shapes, and I personally believe that the connection between several bodies can tell a story,” Talabolina said.
Her process often begins by drawing different bodies and postures on a canvas, then draws inspiration from both watching the performances of dancers and reflecting upon her own personal experiences, the emotions of which have become infused in her work.
“I am painting what I feel or what I went through,” Talabolina explained. “I’m still perhaps discovering my philosophy. The style that I developed is only 2 years old, it’s a baby, so I still have a lot to learn and to understand.”
Talabolina is a strong believer that everything happens for a reason. It was fate that brought her to the Continental Building to both live in and paint upon.
“I was moved there by the universe just so I can do that mural, and I can’t wait to show it to everyone,” Talabolina said.
On March 19, Talabolina finished painting the mural, “Inside of Time,” and it is now on display at the Continental Building at 408 S. Spring Street.
Svetlana Talabolina
instagram.com/svetlana.talabolina