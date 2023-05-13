Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will embark on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”
Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, The Final Lap Tour will make a stop on Aug. 30 at Crypto.com Arena.
The Final Lap Tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits, along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.
Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend Busta Rhymes across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates, with more special guests to be announced.
Jackson’s Sire Spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, will be available throughout the tour and at select Live Nation venues for other events.
This relationship ties into Live Nation’s commitment to diversity and supporting fully Black-owned brands, of which Sire Spirits is one of the few.
Since the release of “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Jackson has leveraged his star power to achieve unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, director and executive producer.
Jackson continues to break records. He holds the record for the highest-rated premiere of a series on Starz with “Power Book II: Ghost.”
The general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Ticketmaster.com.
