In a year where many have felt helpless, River LA is offering an interactive theater experience that puts the audience in control.
Like a choose-your-own adventure book, audiences start with one part of the story and virtually travel along unique plot lines based on the choices they make.
“Rio Records,” which runs Monday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Feb. 7, is centered around the Los Angeles River and is the brainchild of River LA and Mikael Tara Garver, an experiential/immersive theater pioneer who was involved as a director in New York’s “Sleep No More.”
River LA is a nonprofit organization that integrates infrastructure, transportation, water and open spaces along all the river’s 51 miles for Los Angeles residents.
The campaign combines art, music, history, design and storytelling to raise money for River LA’s work. The immersive online adventure accommodates 100 guests per interactive performance that combines in-person and online elements.
Patrons only need to have a computer with an internet connection or, optimally, a smartphone to participate in “LA Records.” The experience combines multimedia, live performances and prerecorded performances.
“It’s appropriate for anyone, but particularly for Los Angeles,” said Krisztina “Z” Holly, the vice chairwoman of River LA.
“We’re really harnessing the creative soul for Los Angeles and the diversity of Los Angeles. It’s this whole world you can explore from the safety of your home with other people, and no two experiences are the same. You’ll leave with new friends and a Rio Record to call your own that helps to share what you’ve explored and what you learned. You can always come back to explore it in different ways.”
It is not, she emphasized, a Zoom party, though it has elements of that. She said Zoom performances were innovative nine months ago, but people have begun to tire of them. So instead, they are combining such interactive pieces as phone calls and websites and other media.
The story follows five distinct paths, but there are many tributaries one can follow. It is designed so no one feels as though they are missing out on things until they get to the end and discover everyone else had different journeys.
“There are dozens of characters and each one has a story and a backstory,” Holly said. “There are intermarriages and intrigue and drama and this and that. You will see part of it in the future and you’ll dive deep into the past in other parts. The characters are fictitious but are based on real history.”
She also assures audience members that they don’t have to experience everything this time around. The stories, which are all linked to specific geographical locations on the river, will continue to be told in future experiences spread out over the next several years.
Project harnesses multiple types of creators and artists
River LA has commissioned 80 artists so far, and Garver expects it to be closer to 90 artists when it opens. They’re creating a wild universe of stories that are inspired by the river’s past, present and future.
“It is truly rooted in real history and real characters and real communities, but it is fictional, which enables us to create a platform for all these different artists to contribute their parts of the story,” Holly said.
The types of artists involved include theatrical stage managers, film producers, editors, visual chalk artists, visual painters, embroidery artists, production artists, actors, painters, designers, web designers, sound designers, map designers, and writers ranging from poets to screenwriters and playwrights.
“We are really focused on sensory installation,” Garver said. “How do we engage people in their senses even when we are not in the same spaces with them?”
She has brought in so many different artists that her producer joked that every time he needs one person, she comes back with four.
“It’s less that I want it bigger, it’s that the way each of them approaches a story and translates that story to see all of those things next to each other — that to me is the kind of world I want to be in,” Garver said.
“It’s less about how much, it’s more about how many artists because one of those artists did this thing that really moved me.”
The massive project allows everyone to bring in parts of themselves, creating an experience that represents the diversity of Los Angeles.
“That’s what makes it epic,” Garver said. “It’s not epic because of pyrotechnics, it’s epic because of all the different ways we tell stories from our particular vantage points.”
‘Rio Records’ challenges creators
Garver has more than two decades of experience creating these types of works for corporations, theaters and nonprofits. However, this is one of her most challenging projects, in part because of the demands and restrictions the pandemic has placed on artists and performances.
The title, “Rio Records,” has multiple meanings. It can be a musical record or an administrative record that captures historical information.
Holly said the process didn’t have a hard and fast plot. Instead, it opens a map for people to explore with River LA. Garvey puts down guardrails that help the experience to flow in a character-driven story.
She wanted to ensure those elements are foremost in everyone’s experience, instead of technology.
“For a long time, I’ve dreamed of reimagining what virtual media and virtual reality is when it’s driven from connection and community storytelling rather than from the technology,” Holly said.
Pandemic made dreams transform to reality
While Holly wanted to do something like this, it was the pandemic that made it possible. The River LA looked forward to working with Frank Gehry and others to improve lives and create a cultural center in South LA. They were on the verge of a new capital campaign that would contribute to transportation, recreation and water quality.
Then the pandemic turned those plans upside down.
It also made their fall fundraising gala impossible. Holly approached the board and suggested experiment with a fundraiser that is inspiring and engaging.
A writer introduced Holly to Garver, who had just moved to LA and was passionate about rivers. They immediately hit it off.
“It was a mind meld of kindred spirits. We put together this pitch for the board that was much more ambitious and really fast,” Holly said.
The events started in October with “Firefly Nights,” a socially distanced in-person event in cars and pods. They were guided around beautiful stables and a garden with indigenous plants and food. Each pod had a different experience with dancers, performers and actors. Everyone then ended up on the river next to a bridge that River LA helped to create and commission.
From there, they began planning the virtual experience.
“I’m really excited about reimagining what virtual entertainment and the arts and civic engagement is all about,” Holly said. “It’s adventurous. It is totally novel and fun, and it allows you to experience something no one else will experience. No two experiences are alike, and you get to let your imagination run wild and have your curiosity sparked. You’re supporting artists and the River LA. What more could you ask for?”
When they started planning, they weren’t sure where the city would be in terms of the pandemic, so they designed it to work as if it was in the strictest lockdown.
“During a pandemic, we need to protect the artist,” Holly said. “For this experience, we created the most resilient version to the eventuality of lockdowns.”
Pushing a nontraditional form of performing arts, Garver hopes people will come in with an open mind and be willing to feel comfortable. She wants them to come in with a sense of curiosity and an adventurous spirit.
“In the world right now, we think we can look everything up,” Garver said. “But there is so much that is unknowable. This project isn’t trying to answer all those unknowables. It’s about what if you open yourself to the unknowable? What kind of magic can happen? I want them to leave thinking that if they live in LA, they want to go take a walk at the river, that they want to experience this again and learn more.”