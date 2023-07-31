Those looking to visit Vatican City need not look further than their own backyards. A first-of-its-kind event, “Explore Vatican: Immersive Experience,” takes guests to the epicenter of the Eternal City for a multisensory journey to the Vatican.
The exhibit debuted in Los Angeles in early July and will continue through Friday, Sept. 15. After closing, it is slated to make its way to Chicago and San Francisco.
“LA has seen many immersive art exhibitions. We bring to you an immersive-life exhibition that gives visitors a chance to visit Italy without getting on a plane,” said Pradeep Deviah, CEO of Immersive Plus Inc. “Once on-site, you will be completely transported into a world full of rich history, culture and beautiful art.”
Located at Ace Mission Studio and produced by Immersive Plus Inc., a company specializing in creating immersive events, the experience employs cutting-edge technology, providing guests with an immersive, up-close encounter with the art, architecture and rich history of the Vatican City.
The Vatican’s storied history goes back almost 2,000 years and “touches all of us,” said the exhibit’s co-creator, Ashley Noronha. “It has such an important place in the stage of world history,”
Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world, yet it possesses works of art and architecture from some of the most notable artists of the Western world, including Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Raphael and Bernini. Examining this art, Noronha argued, “provides an important sense of continuity with the past.
“There’s a special connection that we can have with seeing the work of great artists, seeing their masterpieces, getting a glimpse of their perspectives of the world and how that fantastic artistic legacy still uplifts the human heart today. ... The Vatican, its history and artistic masterpieces are treasures for the whole world.”
The 20,000-square-foot space is divided into three sections: a “Discover Zone” that delves into the Vatican’s history, its people and their stories; an “Immersive Zone,” blending multi-sensory element with 360-degree projections; and an “Engagement Zone” to complete the interactive experience with virtual reality, drawing, games, photo booths, to name a few. The exhibit appeals to history buffs, art enthusiasts, travelers, and families alike.
Even those who have been to the papal city will have up-close access, unlike anything they have experienced previously. For example, visitors can view St. Peter’s Basilica and examine Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling frescos enlarged at eye level.
“When you experience wonder like that, it’s hard to see the world in the same way after that,” Noronha added. “(The Vatican) is where you can’t help but have your jaw drop when you walk inside.”
Noronha said she hopes the exhibit will help people slow down and see things from a different perspective — “a perspective of wonder.”
“It is an experience that’s going to gather up all of your senses,” she said. “We know how beauty stirs the soul. So when we say it’s ‘immersive,’ not only is it sensory, but I think it will touch the heart and soul as well.”
“Explore Vatican: Immersive Experience”
WHEN: Wednesday to Monday, noon to 8 p.m., through Friday, Sept. 15
WHERE: Ace Mission Studios, 516 South Mission Road, Los Angeles
COST: See website for details
INFO: explorevatican.com