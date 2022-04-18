Like millions of others, I turned to music for solace and communal connection during the height of the pandemic, seeking release from deepening isolation. Music from West Africa has long occupied a healthy chunk of real estate in my personal library, so it’s no surprise that much of what I listened to originated with Tuareg artists from Mali and Niger. Living in remote villages and outposts, they frequently address issues of isolation, dislocation and community in their percussive songs, and their trance-like rhythms delivered a kind of transportive healing over many a late night.
Among the groups whose music spoke to me from desert-bound seclusion across the globe was Les Filles de Illighadad (“The Girls of Illighadad”), a boundary-pushing ensemble from central Niger. Founded in 2016 by Fatou Seidi Ghali, Les Filles is noteworthy for being fronted by women, including some of the only female guitarists in Niger. Ghali, a nimble musician who taught herself to play on her older brother’s guitar, was joined by percussionist/vocalist Alamnou Akrouni on the band’s self-titled debut, but its sound has since expanded with guitarist/percussionist Amaria Hamadalher as well as rhythm guitarist Abdoulaye Madassane — Ghali’s cousin, rhythm guitarist for Tuareg songwriter/musician Mdou Moctar and the lone male member of Les Filles de Illighadad. Les Filles makes its Los Angeles debut Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19, at Zebulon in Silver Lake.
The trajectory from the self-titled 2016 debut through 2017’s “Eghass Malan” and last year’s “At Pioneer Works” (all issued by Portland, Oregon-based indie label Sahel Sounds), is one of personal and cultural evolution. The gentle acoustic guitar patterns of “Les Filles de Illigihadad” expresses the band’s music’s roots in tende, West African folk music played by women on a tambour drum constructed from mortar, pestle and goat skin — traditionally the only instrument played by women in matrilineal Tuareg society. The addition of electric guitar on subsequent releases forthrightly declares these musicians as equally rooted in the modern desert blues rock that has been popularized around the world by male Tuareg electric guitarists and bands such as Bombino, Etran Finatawa, Mdou Moctar and the legendary Tinariwen. More has been made of how Jimi Hendrix’s guitar influenced Tuareg bands than of how tende informs desert rock; if the merging of Western rock with tende rhythms represents its own version of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” credit is due Les Filles de Illighadad for shining a long overdue light on the music’s fraught history and true roots.
That may explain the progressively more joyful sound of Les Filles’ music. The fluid melodies and call-and-response choruses heard throughout “At Pioneer Works,” recorded in October 2019 at a performance space in Brooklyn, express a cultural heritage accustomed to forging connections through music despite adversity. The band collegially recharges Finatawa’s “Surbajo” and builds toward an ecstatic celebration with guitar, drum, hand-claps and voices during “Chakalan.” To hear the players urge each other on and support each other during the epic “Telilit” is to experience discovery triumphing over loss and community dissolving isolation.
Les Filles de Illighadad
8 p.m. Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19
