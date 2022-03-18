Gianmarco Soresi is a chameleon.
He can act; bring observational and self-deprecating humor as a stand-up comedian; switch characters at the drop of a hat; and get personal as a storyteller.
The New York-based entertainer will bring his comedy act to Dynasty Typewriter on Wednesday, March 30.
As an actor, Soresi has worked with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in “Here Today,” Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” Tracy Morgan in “The Last O.G.” and Tom Selleck in “Blue Bloods.”
His resume also includes spots in “Deception,” “Bonding,” “What Would You Do?,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “Unforgettable,” “I Love You…But I Lied,” Comedy Central and TruTV. He serves as a spokesman for Baby Bottle Pop and General Electric.
Soresi said many of his characters are similar.
“I play a wide diversity of nerdy men in glasses, all sorts of glasses. … I think my range is someone who dropped out of a master’s program and settled for a mid-level job for the rest of my life,” Soresi said.
As an actor, Soresi has rapped freestyle and used a variety of accents. His influences, comedically, include John Mulaney and Anthony Jeselnik. He has imitated Jeff Goldblum for years, which he said has crossed over into his comedy.
“You can hear the musicality rubbed off in some of the way I talk onstage,” Soresi said.
Soresi became interested in comedy after taking a class at Carolines on Broadway the summer after his junior year of college.
“For a while, I was an actor who did stand-up on the side, which to real stand-up comedians is a nauseating thing to hear,” Soresi said.
“It’s like someone who claims they are a basketball player because they shoot hoops twice a year.”
Around six years ago, he decided to pursue stand-up full time and acting. Kicking off his career in the New York comedy scene was challenging. It was tough to earn respect as a comedian, but it came with opportunities.
“New York, if you really hustle, you can get a lot more stage time than most other places in the country,” he said.
“It forces you to be really good. You are only as good as your surroundings hone you to be. So, I think as tough as New York is, and it is tough, it forced me to be strict with myself and disciplined to get better as quickly as I could.”
Soresi has performed in various venues and events, including comedy clubs, colleges, basements, a high-security prison, corporate outings, private bachelorette and bachelor parties, and a show featuring comedians and pole dancers.
Soresi was the season eight winner of Amazon’s “Comics Watching Comics.” He also took first place at the Laughing Devil Comedy Festival and competed in the Devil’s Cup and Empire State comedy festivals and Last Comix Standing Comedy Contest.
His comedy addresses a range of topics, including his parents’ divorce, therapy and men, his ineptitude at sports, stock photo modeling, his girlfriend’s music preferences, his acting career, QAnon and his mother’s meddling.
Sharing his personal life comes naturally to him as a comedian.
“I’ve always liked talking about my own experience,” he said.
“It’s not even really a choice. It just feels like that’s where my comedy comes from. I’ve always wanted to talk about my parents’ divorce. I’ve always wanted to talk about the problems with my dad and my mom.
“People always ask me, ‘Do your parents get upset about the jokes that you say about them?’ I say, ‘No. In fact, I get upset because it doesn’t bother them at all.’ I will say some vicious things about my mom and dad, and they could not care less.”
Recently, audiences have responded to his bits about growing up in a family of divorce.
“That’s an angle on family that I have a unique perspective on,” Soresi said.
“My dad and mom have both been divorced multiple times. … I’ve been working to dive deeper into that and the struggle of having a relationship with your parents as adults, which I think everyone can relate to.”
He’s a physical comedian, which stems from his background in musical theater and dancing. He was the lone 18-year-old in his 10-year-old sister’s hip-hop class.
“Even when I was a little kid, I used to dance in the living room,” he said.
“I was so narcissistic, I would tell my parents, ‘We’ve got to get our living room on a stage so people can watch this.’ Unfortunately, I’m a terrible dancer. Dreadful, uncoordinated, no musicality.
“But I feel like with stand-up, I’ve discovered in the last couple of years that I could dance with the jokes in a way that was comedic and express myself in the fidgety, anxious way that I want, and I feel. More and more, I think of my stand-up as a little bit choregraphed.”
Soresi’s recent comedy special, “Shelf Life,” was directed by Emmy Award winner Andy Buck and is on Amazon. The comedy special was shot in 2020 and features mainly COVID-19-related material.
“We filmed it outdoors, in socially distanced seating, had temperature checks,” Soresi said.
“We sat people in pods. It was not ideal in a lot of ways for a special, a small audience wearing masks. I was just so glad to get something done artistically during that hellish year.”
Storytelling helped Soresi prepare for stand-up. He learned how to pace and focus his stories and engage with audiences.
“I joke sometimes that a stand-up comedian is a storyteller who knows how to edit,” Soresi said.
“Before you learn how to write jokes, in the traditional sense of the word, storytelling lets you find comedy and narrative. You don’t have to have six punchlines every minute. It’s a nice transition from acting into stand-up.”
He started with “The Moth,” winning his first StorySLAM, and has gone one to do the “RISK!” podcast, PBS’ “Stories from the Stage” and the “Suitcase Stories” performance series.
Soresi has a BFA in musical theatre from the University of Miami and has acted in local and regional productions.
In 2018, 59E59 Theaters produced his semi-autographical play “Less Than 50%,” which also ran at the New York City Fringe Festival and Fringe Encore series.
The show was written as a play-within-a-play, in which two scene partners rehearsed together. The production, in which Soresi starred, delved into the two characters’ lives and took audiences through the stages of their relationship.
Soresi said it showed him he was meant for stand-up.
“Stand-up lets you do what you want to do every night. Doing a play, I found very hard,” he said.
“I was going crazy, doing the same show every night. I don’t know if I’d ever go back to doing the same thing every night, unless there was something I wrote that had a lot of room to play and explore. I feel like it wasn’t a bad experience, but it taught me that maybe theater in the traditional sense is not what I want to do.”
Before he became a stand-up comedian, Soresi started working with his sketch group Uncle Function, which does comedic sketches similar to “SNL.”
He has also developed an online sketch series called “Matza Pizza,” which was inspired by his upbringing in a Jewish Italian family and explores larger societal issues.
Soresi tries to make time for Uncle Function’s monthly shows, even when he has a busy schedule. He started with the group about seven years ago.
“They are my best buds in the city. They have taught me so much about comedy and being funny,” Soresi said.
Gianmarco Soresi
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30
WHERE: Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: $20 presale; $25 at the door; 18 and older show
INFO: dynastytypewriter.com; proof of vaccination required for entry