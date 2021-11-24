Metro Goldwyn Mayer and United Artists Releasing have partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising for a “House of Gucci” exhibit at the FIDM Museum from Tuesday, Nov. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 4.
It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“House of Gucci” is inspired by the true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and, ultimately, murder.
Presenting an exclusive mix of “House of Gucci” photography, film footage, and costumes curated by costume designer Janty Yates, this exhibition offers audiences an immersive experience and backstage access to director Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime drama starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.
With exhibition curation and creative direction led by Melina Matsoukas’ De La Revolución, in conjunction with MGM and United Artists Releasing, the exhibit explores the world of the “House of Gucci” through exclusive new film stills, unit photography shot during film production, behind-the-scenes photography, and cast portraits shot by photographer Cuba Tornado Scott.
“Making this film has been an extraordinarily rewarding experience, and this exhibition serves as an extension and showcase of the terrific work by my remarkable team of artists,” Scott said.
FIDM will host activities around the “House of Gucci” exhibit as well.
“House of Gucci” Exhibit
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 4
WHERE: FIDM Museum, 919 S. Grand Avenue, LA
COST: Free admission
INFO: welcometothehouseofgucci.com