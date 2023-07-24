The California Science Center has begun a roughly six-month process of lifting the space shuttle Endeavour into a vertical launch position for an upcoming 20-story display in the under-construction Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.
By combining Endeavour with solid rocket boosters and an external tank, the center will create the world’s only display of an authentic, ready-to-launch space shuttle system.
“It’s awe inspiring,” said Jeff Rudolph, president and CEO of the California Science Center Foundation. “It’s a sight very few people actually even got to see at Kennedy Space Center up close because the launchpad was a secure area and hard to get to. The few people that did see it would always talk about how amazing it was to go up to the level of the entry and the hatch. You look down and it’s more awe-inspiring than you can imagine. The outcome is going to be just an incredible exhibit.”
The first step in building the 200-foot vertical configuration was to start installing the two aft skirts, both measuring 18 feet in diameter, on top of which solid rocket motors will be stacked to form the solid rocket boosters. The installation of the aft skirts, which lay the foundation upon which the entire shuttle stack will be built, began on July 20 to commemorate Space Exploration Day.
The next step in the “Go for Stack” process will be to move and lift the external tank, ET-94, into place. ET-94 is a lightweight tank and was moved from the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans to the California Science Center in 2016. The tank, which was built to carry fuel and oxidizer, never flew to space and served as a hardware testing piece after ET-93’s involvement in the space shuttle Columbia tragedy, which resulted in the death of all seven crewmembers in 2003.
The final milestone in the stacking process will be to move Endeavour across Exposition Park and combine the orbiter with the rest of the shuttle stack. This feat, which Rudolph described as “very technically challenging,” has never been done outside of a NASA facility.
“We’re (building) it outside in Los Angeles at a construction site,” Rudolph said with a laugh. “The primary difference is that the vehicle assembly building at Kennedy Space Center had a series of bridge cranes built into the building. It had a series of platforms that were built to come out from the structure to gain access to all the points where you had to attach bolts and hardware to put the whole stack together. We don’t have any of that, so it’ll involve, as we do this and put the pieces together, building scaffolding that will go up about 15 stories tall.
“Once the aft skirts are attached to the seismic isolator pad, the margin of error in alignment is less than one tenth of an inch, the width of a nickel. And anything beyond that will make the rest of the space shuttle-stacking process impossible. The parts won’t all fit. We’re fortunate to have a highly specialized and accomplished team with deep roots in the space shuttle program led by our Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center project director Dennis Jenkins.”
After successfully completing 25 missions into space, including the first service mission to the Hubble Space Telescope, Endeavour has made its home at the California Science Center for the past 11 years. The orbiter will remain on display in a horizontal position at the California Science Center until Sunday, Dec. 31, until the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center opens to the public in several years with the Endeavour shuttle stack as its star attraction.
Adding 100,000 square feet and 100 new educational exhibits, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will be a major expansion that will double the California Science Center’s educational space. The artifacts and hands-on experiences of its air, shuttle and space galleries will provide new educational opportunities for visitors with free general admission.
For Rudolph, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center represents the third phase of the California Science Center’s master plan and a dream that has been decades in the making. He said that his hope for the Endeavour shuttle stack display is to not only capture people’s attention but to then explain the science and engineering behind it and explore the challenges and opportunities of space travel.
“In the early 1990s when we were developing the science center’s master plan and planned an air and space section, we thought about major things that we’d like to have in there, … all intended to inspire and motivate future scientists, engineers and explorers,” Rudolph said. “At the time, we said, ‘Someday they’ll retire the space shuttles and we should try to get one.’ And the best way to display one, both to show the whole system and what it actually took to get into space and to inspire people of all ages, was to put it in launch position.
“I personally had great experiences at science centers early in my life. … I grew up during an era when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first landed on the moon, and it captivated the world’s attention. And then I remember the space shuttle’s first flight. … I’ve continued to have been fascinated by our exploration, including the amazing work JPL does in robotic exploration and landing a rover on Mars and a helicopter on Mars. All of this allows us to learn about new worlds and to learn about our own planet by looking back at Earth. So much of what we know about our own planet comes from Earth observation, how we follow a lot of climate change issues, how we analyze and see what’s happening with our droughts and our fires. That’s relevant to all of us.”