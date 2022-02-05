The Grammy Museum has unveiled a new exhibit, “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom,” an auditory and visual display that spans time and genre from the American Revolution to the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the continued fight against racial injustice in America.
It tells the stories of music’s role as a source of inspiration and education.
“Our country is in the midst of some powerful and very important challenges, and of course music plays a part in that,” said Bob Santelli, founding executive director and exhibit curator.
“With this exhibit in particular, I hope it will inspire people to think a little bit more on what they can do to help bring this country’s problems to a close, or at least to begin to put us on a path that will end up in a positive place. The hope is that not only can music inspire, but music heals as well.”
The exhibit is a more modern take on the museum’s first “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom” exhibit, which was initially displayed at the Grammy Museum when it opened in Los Angeles in 2008. More than 13 years later, the exhibit was updated to include the Black Lives Matter movement, songs that fight for LGBTQ+ rights, and how music from artists like H.E.R., Dave Specter and Mickey Guyton continue the traditions of using music as an agent and catalyst for social change.
“I wanted to make sure that there were stories I could tell that perhaps hadn’t been told before or had been forgotten,” Santelli explained. “Black Lives Matter is one of the most important movements of our time, and to make sure H.E.R.’s ‘I Can’t Breathe’ was prominently displayed and talked about, and having the instrument that wrote that incredible song … these are some of the things that were brand new from 2008 and are very important today.”
Santelli grew up on the songs of Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie in the 1960s and found himself particularly drawn to Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.” While many who grew up listening to the folk song know it as a patriotic melody, Guthrie actually wrote it in response to Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” arguing that while the United States was a great and beautiful country, it was also imperfect and had its own problems that needed to be addressed. The song was one of the earliest inspirations for Santelli that music can be used as a tool for positive change.
“Woody Guthrie is the godfather of all this kind of music, and he really showed us with his more than 3,000 songs how music can be such an effective force in a democracy,” Santelli said. “When you listen to Woody Guthrie’s song ‘Plane Wreck at Los Gatos,’ better known as ‘Deportee,’ that should hit you, bring tears to your eyes, and those tears should then turn into muscle and determination. I know that’s what music can do, and that’s what this exhibit is all about. If there’s ever been an educationally driven exhibit at the Grammy Museum during my time, it’s this one.”
Santelli’s hope is that the exhibit will be used as an educational resource for LA’s younger generations to learn and find inspiration from the past to shape their future.
Inspired by museum curator Nick Vega, the “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom” exhibit will also include a newly expanded section, “The Sounds of Los Angeles,” that explores LA-based social movements and events that have inspired protest songs spanning a variety of movements and genres as diverse as the Chicano Movement of the ’60s and ’70s, the 1965 Watts Rebellion, the 1992 LA riots, and the city’s history of economic disparity, poverty, gang violence and police corruption.
“Some of these issues that we have in this exhibit, like immigration or racism, were issues in America that Woody Guthrie wrote about in the late 1930s and ‘40s, and it’s sad to say that we’re still writing songs about them because it’s necessary to do,” Santelli said.
“These challenges to American democracy and the idea of America have not gone away. Woody Guthrie died in 1967. He’s long gone, but new people need to pick up the mantle and carry on this idea that America is worth saving and that America can help be saved with its great music tradition.”
This year’s “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom” exhibit opened on Jan. 15 and will run until May 8.
“Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom”
WHERE: Grammy Museum,
800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Exhibit runs through May 8
COST: $12 for adults; $13 for seniors older than 65, youth between 6 and 17, and military personnel; free for members and children 5 years and younger
INFO: 213-725-5700, grammymuseum.org