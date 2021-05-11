The Grammy Museum will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, May 21, after its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Museum members will have special preview days the prior weekend on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16.
During the first phase of reopening, the museum will follow guidelines provided by LA County for museums and open at limited capacity to maintain social distancing. In addition, the Grammy Museum will provide free admission to first responders, health care workers and essential workers through June.
The museum will open with three new major exhibits: “Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out” (on view through fall 2021); “Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solís” (on view through spring 2022); and the previously announced “Motown: The Sound of Young America,” presented by City National Bank (on view through winter 2021).
Additionally, the museum’s “This is Nat King Cole” exhibit has been extended through fall.
The “Motown: The Sound of Young America” exhibit, presented by City National Bank, will be the museum’s premier second-floor exhibit through winter 2021.
It traces the evolution of the label, focusing on its major artists and musical achievements, and explores how the sound of Motown continues to influence some of pop music’s most important artists.
In addition to stage outfits from many of Motown’s top performers, such as the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Miracles and the Supremes, the exhibition also includes exclusive interviews with many Motown legends.
Visitors will also experience interactive displays, including an opportunity to perform the Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love” on stage and learn the Temptations’ signature dance moves.
“The music of Motown, especially in the 1960s, represents a high-water mark in American music,” said Bob Santelli, the exhibition’s curator and founding executive director of the Grammy Museum.
“The long list of No. 1 hits, the incredible stable of stars, and the genius of Berry Gordy Jr., both as a businessman and nurturer of talent, made Motown one of the most successful and impactful record companies of all time.”
The Grammy Museum officials call the exhibit “vital.”
“In the past 60 years, Motown has repeatedly proved itself as a galvanizing musical and cultural force, amplifying the voice of Young America,” said Ethiopia Habtemariam, chairman/CEO of Motown Records and president of Urban Music/co-head of creative at Universal Publishing Music Group.
“Providing a firsthand view of the development of artists like Marvin Gaye, the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Boyz II Men, Ne-Yo, Lil Baby and Migos will, I hope, spark the dreams of a new generation.”
A blend of gospel, blues and pop, Motown began in Detroit in the late 1950s and quickly became “The Sound of Young America,” crashing the American pop charts and challenging the Beatles-led British Invasion.
The visionary of Motown, Gordy Jr., a former prizefighter and songwriter who believed that talent could be found on nearly every Detroit street corner, brought the iconic sound into the mainstream, and it’s a sound that continues to influence music and culture around the world. The exhibit was supported by Universal Music Group, Motown Records and UMe and premiered at the LBJ Presidential Library in 2019.
Exhibit highlights include:
• Berry Gordy’s $800 loan contract (facsimile) used to start the Motown record label.
• “Butterfly” gowns worn by the Supremes.
• Harmonica and keyboard played by Stevie Wonder.
• Ray Parker Jr.’s Gretsch guitar.
• Recording Academy Hall of Fame Awards for the Miracles.
• Full set of Jackson 5 outfits.
• Full set of Boyz II Men outfits.
• Full set of the Four Tops outfits.
• Full set of the Temptations outfits.
• Blazers from Migos’ “Stir Fry” music video.
The Grammy-winning Dave Matthews Band is one of the most influential bands in rock history. Its infectious, distinctive sound garnered early attention and a die-hard loyal fan base, catapulting the band into one of the most successful touring acts of the past three decades.
DMB has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. To showcase the band’s undeniable impact, the Grammy Museum will host “Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out.”
“Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out” explores the nearly 30-year history of the renowned band. DMB started in Charlottesville, Virginia, and played sold-out world tours and impactful benefit concerts.
This exhibit captures the band’s commitment to causes that promote positive social change. In 1999, Dave Matthews Band established the Bama Works Fund, which supports a wide range of efforts to build a more equitable, resilient and environmentally sound world.
Bama Works has operated under the philosophy that meaningful and long-lasting change begins in the community. Over the decades, Bama Works has granted financial support to major humanitarian and environmental initiatives, raising more than $65 million.
In a landmark undertaking, Bama Works is working to combat Charlottesville’s affordable housing crisis by funding a resident-led effort to replace all of Charlottesville’s public housing units and construct new affordable housing.
“Dave Matthews Band has broadened the boundaries of live music performance and built a following that rivals the fan base of the biggest names in pop music,” Santelli said.
“It’s an honor for the Grammy Museum to host this exhibit and celebrate their incredible achievements and legacy.”
As one of the biggest touring acts in the world, Dave Matthews Band has offset all touring-related carbon emissions since the earliest days of the band.
Over the course of 20 tours, the Bama Green Project has integrated sustainability into every aspect of Dave Matthews Band’s operations, including fueling tour buses with biodiesel, eliminating single-use plastic bottles at shows, prioritizing locally grown food through its farm-to-stage catering program, and directly engaging fans in environmental actions.
In one of their latest endeavors, Dave Matthews Band joined in the Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, raising $2 million to plant a million trees worldwide.
“We are happy to see the Grammy Museum reopen their doors to the music community and honored that there will be an exhibit that will showcase our history,” the band said in a statement.
The exhibit also celebrates the creative process behind some of Dave Matthews Band’s albums. The band is the first group in Billboard chart history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No.1. Visitors can view handwritten lyrics and studio production notes that the band used during its recording sessions.
Exhibit highlights include:
• Dave Matthews’ Chet Atkins guitar.
• LeRoi Moore’s tenor saxophone and penny whistles.
• Carter Beauford’s 1990s-played drum kit.
• Stefan Lessard’s Modulus bass guitar.
• Handwritten set lists, lyrics, recording studio notes and drawings.
• Various memorabilia from the band’s history — fliers, posters and tickets.