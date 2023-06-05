Grentperez gets melancholy on new EP

Sydney, Australia-born guitar pop artist is looking into the past but staying hopeful for the future.
That’s the feeling he shares on his EP, “When We Were Younger,” which was released on June 2. He said he feels a bit melancholic about the last few years.
“I’m sure a lot of people went through this,” the 21-year-old musician said about the pandemic.
“All we had was ourselves for the most part. For me, I really, really kept reflecting on who I am and who I’m slowly becoming.”
He’s becoming more aware of the changes in his life and how it must feel for his parents to see him grow up — especially being the youngest child.
“Losing time with my best friends, those things became really apparent,” he said. “I wanted this EP to talk about childhood memories, friends, heartbreak, growing up, and there’s nothing better to come back to than the person you love.”
He will perform those songs during a sold-out show with Su Lee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at The Echo.
“The live show has a lot of energy, that’s for sure,” he said. “There are a lot of jokes, surprisingly. I run around quite a bit. Sometimes I jump into the crowd.”
Grentperez did not think a music career was possible when he was younger, so he pursued a design path. He studied industrial design in university.
“When YouTube was taking off, I was at a fork in the road,” said Grentperez, who now has more than 2 million Spotify listeners. “I thought I could do this. I thought I would just send in a video while I’m young and if it fails, I’ll go back to university.
“Around 2020, I had talks and emails about management and whatnot. I really thought, ‘Let’s push for it. Let’s really, really try.’”
“When We Were Younger” is centered around the concept of nostalgia and motivated by Grentperez’s desire to embrace the carefree creativity of childhood. From a production and arrangement standpoint, the EP fuses a wide variety of nostalgic sounds: his beloved bossa nova, Philadelphia soul, golden-era Hollywood and the vibe of ’90s rom-coms.
“This is a collection of music each relating to figures of the past, whether it be in love, loss, families and friendship,” Grentperez said.
“I felt that during the pandemic, staying inside my room all day made me see that things haven’t been like they used to, in the days of playing games all day and having mum bring food to me because I wasn’t allowed to cook my own meals. I believe that these past two years have been two rather large transitional periods for me, almost like a ‘coming-of-age’ moment, slowly becoming aware of growing up. This EP sits in a very special place in my heart, and it’s something I could potentially revisit in the future, as the story of life never truly finishes.”
Earlier this year, he released the single “When The Day is Done” — a disco-soul track.
“I wrote this song trying to create a timeless classic that the whole family can listen to or, as my dad would say, ‘the song I can dance to,’” Grentperez said.
“This track embodies the line ‘there’s no place like home,’ stating that when all is said and done, I just want to get back home and that feeling of family having your back no matter where you are lingers throughout the song.”
Grentperez w/Su Lee
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6
WHERE: The Echo, 1822 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: Sold out
INFO: ticketmaster.com