John 5 spent the pandemic playing guitar and writing songs. Now that he’s ready to embark on a solo tour, the renowned axman couldn’t be happier.
“I cannot wait,” said John 5, born John Lowery in Michigan. “I’m dying. I’ve done individual shows, but I’m very, very, very excited about doing a full-blown tour. Everybody’s really excited.
“During the pandemic, I just played a lot of guitar, like I always do. I did things everybody else did. I made lemonade out of lemons.”
The LA-area resident’s band — John 5 and the Creatures — will perform at Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on Thursday, April 21, and Garden Grove Amphitheater in Garden Grove on Friday, April 22. Joining John 5 on stage are bassist Ian Ross and drummer Alex Mercado.
“Everybody’s very excited, and ticket sales are really good,” John 5 said. “I just have that feeling that this is going to be a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful tour.”
John 5, with the help of the Creatures, released his 10th solo album, “Sinner,” in October.
“Writing the album was challenging because, during the lockdown, I had so much time on my hands,” John 5 said.
“I would write the song and I would rehearse it, rehearse it, rehearse it. I wanted to play everything live with no overdubs, no start and stop. I started at the very top of the song and played all the way to the beginning. If I messed up, I would start over again. It was a cool way to do it. I had so much time on my hands.”
John 5 and the Creatures will carry on their tradition of releasing live albums. The band will record each show for inclusion on “Sinner Live.” Fans can prepare to hear songs from “Sinner,” other solo records, and a medley of John 5’s favorite tracks.
“We’re going to do Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, ZZ Top, Europe, Metallica, Van Halen again, Megadeth, ‘Detroit Rock City’ by Kiss, Rob Zombie, Van Halen again, Rage Against the Machine and Pantera.”
“Detroit Rock City” is an ode to his home state as well as his collection of Kiss memorabilia, which is featured on the Instagram account @knightsinsatanservice.
The nationwide tour is no easy feat for John 5.
“Oh, boy, do we rehearse,” John 5 said with a laugh about pre-tour routines.
“We rehearse like crazy. There is so much going on, so many notes, so many this and so many that. We really get it down pat. Everybody is recording the shows nowadays on their phones, so we make them as great as possible.
“I actually support recording shows on their phones. I look at it as if you can’t get to the show, if you’re sick or don’t have the money, you can still watch it.”
John 5 has a big year ahead of him. Rob Zombie will embark on the “Freaks on Parade” tour with Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 in the summer. After that, John 5 and the Creatures will head to Europe.
“It’s going to be great,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun 2022. As long as I have a guitar in my hand, I’m OK. I get to play with my favorite toy for a living.”
John 5 and the Creatures w/The Haxans, Cardboard Ringo and Eyes Eternal
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21
WHERE: Goldfield Trading Post, 238 Vernon Street, Roseville
COST: Tickets start at $25 in advance
INFO: goldfieldtradingpost.com
John 5 and the Creatures
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 22
WHERE: Garden Amphitheatre, 12762 Main Street, Garden Grove
COST: $22.50 in advance
INFO: gardenamp.com