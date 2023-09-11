Echosmith’s breezy single “Hang Around” has been called a “pop masterpiece.” Singer/keyboardist Sydney Sierota credited the band’s newfound freedom for the results.
“This song was really fun to make because we really just gave ourselves the freedom to make music without boundaries or telling ourselves, ‘We have to write this kind of song today.’ We just let it flow,” she said via Zoom.
“When you get to be creative with that perspective, it’s so much better. It’s really easy to get in your head about creativity and your ‘job’ because music is our job. But it’s also a creative thing. There are some days you’re feeling it more than others. And some days, you’re like, ‘I can’t do the creative thing today’ — and that’s OK.”
The Toluca Lake band was “just naturally inspired” and let it flow, she added. “Hang Around” is also one of the first songs Echosmith has released that’s been written without outside co-writers.
Found on the band’s latest album, “Echosmith,” the song will surely be part of the set list when the siblings perform with Saint Motel and Nico Vega at The Bellwether on Friday, Sept. 22.
“I was so excited when the opportunity came up to play with Saint Motel,” Sydney said.
“The fact that it’s a local show made me even more excited. We love getting to play in our hometown. It’s fun to get to do shows where your friends can actually come.”
Sydney promised a 45-minute, high-energy show with “lots of fun musical moments.” She said she enjoys connecting with the crowd.
“We really want to connect with whoever’s there, in the most tangible way possible,” she said.
“‘Connection’ is always our first priority. We’re going to play a lot of the new album, though, which will be really fun. We just played some of the new songs off of the album on our European tour. It just felt so special getting to play the new songs. They felt like they were songs that we always should have been playing. I know that sounds weird, but it just feels so natural and what Echosmith is supposed to be playing.”
Echosmith is best known for the track “Cool Kids,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 1.2 million copies in the United States. The song was Warner Bros. Records’ fifth biggest-selling digital song of 2014, with 1.3 million downloads sold.
Echosmith released a reimagined version of “Cool Kids,” shedding the glossy pop production of the original and adding a bridge. The band revamped the song just as it began trending on TikTok, for which more than 1.3 million videos were made by people using the original song to look back at their younger selves and appreciate how far they’ve come, she said.
“This song has completely defined our career and our lives,” Sydney said.
“In so many ways, when the song came back this summer and started going viral on TikTok and Instagram, we were very surprised by it and didn’t really know how or why it happened. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this song came out nine years ago.’”
“Hang Around” is a sonic shift, too, a return to their stripped-back roots. With its breezy vocals and delicate guitar tones, “Hang Around” was also self-produced by bassist/brother Noah Sierota with assistant production from their older sibling and former band member Jamie Sierota.
“This was the first one that unlocked what we wanted to do musically, which is, of course, a huge moment for any band as you’re making new music and trying to figure out where you want to go with that,” Sydney said.
Sydney and Noah described “Echosmith” as more personal, a deep dive into their stories.
“You get lots of that in our previous records,” she said. “But I think, for us, we felt called to be more honest in our storytelling and the way we talk about our lives and experiences, the joys and the fears.
“Musically, we dove a lot deeper into what inspired a lot of our first record, our alternative influences. This record feels like the record, in a way that we would have made when we were teenagers still, with maybe a little more knowledge about who we are, as people.”
Noah added that it was “a process” to figure out how to be honest within songwriting, as it’s “something that no one really teaches you how to do.”
“When you’re writing a song, you’re not just writing it for yourself,” he explained. “For us, people around the world are going to be hearing it. There is a heaviness of, ‘I’m writing about this very personal story a very personal experience of mine, but I’m suddenly sharing it with everyone.’ It’s like standing in front of a crowd and reading your diary, which I think is a beautiful kind of art, but a strange and challenging thing to attempt.”
The vulnerability is especially tangible with Sydney, considering she fronts Echosmith.
“I do feel like it’s inspiring for us to keep being honest,” she added. “As we’re more vulnerable, our fans share their stories with us. We’ve heard a lot of really crazy stories of how our music has impacted our listeners. The more I hear stories like that, the more I’m inspired to go even deeper and share more, even if it’s scary. There are songs on this album that I was a little bit nervous to put out there.”
With the songs on “Echosmith,” Sydney revealed her struggle with anxiety.
“It feels kind of freeing to just put it out there,” she said.
“It’s kind of wild that we’re talking about things that we rarely even talk about with friends and them just putting it out there in the world for people to judge, essentially. People have sent us messages that they feel less alone in what they’re going through. It’s a little scary, but it does feel rewarding.
“I’m so grateful for all the people who have already shared how our music has impacted them and how they see themselves in our new music because I feel that way with my favorite artists.”
