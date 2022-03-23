“Bridgerton” fans can pretend they’re mingling among the upper echelon of London society during “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” starting Thursday, March 24, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in LA.
The 90-minute event, which runs through the summer, transports guests to Regency-era London for a live concert by a string quartet playing the “Bridgerton” soundtrack.
“We chose Millennium Biltmore Hotel because it’s truly historic and well suited to the grandeur of the Regency era,” said Greg Lombardo, Netflix’s head of experiences.
“The Queen’s Ball will be held in The Crystal Ballroom — known as the ‘birthplace of the Oscar’ — and the Tiffany Room, under a hand-painted 30-foot ceiling, majestic balconies and magnificent Austrian crystal chandeliers.”
The experience marks the beginning of the second season, which starts the following day, Friday, March 25.
The experience’s highlights include immersive rooms featuring Madame Delacroix’s modiste to admire high society’s brilliant fashion trends, an underground Regency-era painting studio to strike a regal pose, and a visit with the Queen.
“Attendees will be greeted by the voice of Lady Whistledown and presented with opportunities to prove they are deserving of the Queen’s attention,” Lombardo said.
As the experience ends, the Queen chooses a Diamond of the Season, who represents high society’s most eligible person.
“Her Majesty, the Queen, will choose one special guest to become the Diamond of the Evening,” Lombardo said. “She or he will have a shining moment on stage when presented to the Queen and other guests during the show.”
The Queen’s Ball is held daily, except for Mondays, to allow guests to come after watching the newest season.
“This experience spans both seasons, and we are excited to bring this experience to several cities across North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Washington, D.C. — and more to be announced soon,” Lombardo said.
Tickets are on sale through the end of May, “with an end date yet to be determined,” according to Lombardo. There isn’t a dress code, but performers will don ballgowns and tuxes.
“Guests are highly encouraged to dress up in Regency-era-inspired or cocktail/formal attire,” Lombardo said. “The Queen is seeking her Diamond, and her eye is impeccable, after all.”
Specialty cocktails, inspired by “Bridgerton’s” characters, will be served, including The Diamond of the Season (Tanqueray London dry gin, lemon juice, honey syrup and hibiscus blueberry tea); Birds of a Featherington (Tanqueray Seville orange, lemon juice, jasmine tea simple syrup and mint) and The Sharma Twist (Tanqueray Rangpur lime, Earl Grey lavender liqueur and dry vermouth and a lavender sprig).
“To mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, the event provider will implement health restrictions in line with local government guidelines, warnings or guidance and communicate these to visitors on the event website and in person at the event site,” Lombardo said.
“Visitors experiencing symptoms are asked not to attend the event. For our Los Angeles venue, proof of vaccination will be required.”
“Bridgerton” initially debuted on Netflix Dec. 25, 2020, and became the second most watched series on the platform.
“Shondaland effortlessly captured hearts around the globe by transporting Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London,” Lombardo said.
“Fans connected with every aspect of the series — from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life to the costume design, art and set direction to the soundtrack.
“We’ve co-produced with Fever ‘The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience’ to create a unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of “Bridgerton” and bring this world to them across multiple cities.”
“The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience”
WHEN: Various times Thursday, March 24, through the summer
WHERE: Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles,
506 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $49; 21 and older
INFO: bridgertonexperience.com/los-angeles