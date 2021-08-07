Renowned author and producer Tina Andrews was introduced to Queen Charlotte of England in 1987, after acquiring a book from her late father’s collection.
It stated, “Charlotte Sophia, (was) England’s first (expletive) queen” referring to claims of her African heritage.
“How is it that we don’t know about there being a (expletive) queen and yet we know all about King George III’s madness and all of that?” Andrews questioned.
This curiosity led her on a near decade-long journey to complete her book “Charlotte Sophia,” which shares stories of lust, betrayal, politics, rape, murder and madness.
Writer of the miniseries “Sally Hemmings: An American Scandal,” Andrews spent eight years researching the queen for her book.
“I worked very closely with a historian named Mario de Valdes y Concom,” Andrews said. “He really helped me with a lot of the work that I did on Charlotte. He had been very instrumental with helping with a lot of the research on Sally Hemmings, so I am sort of indebted to him.”
Andrews returned to England one to two times a year — minus last year due to COVID-19 — to do research.
“There is something about being in the place where my story was taking place, but first I had to know what the story was,” Andrews said.
“I needed to know as many of the facts as possible. Once I had enough extrapolated from this book at The British Library and this information that the curator would send me from the British Museum and from the Windsor and Buckingham archives, and once I had what started to shape into a series of events, then I had an outline. I filled in that outline as I learned more things — but an outline is not a novel.”
Andrews found it interesting to learn Queen Charlotte’s lineage goes back to the “Knights Templar on her father’s side.”
“When they say that kings and queens really have royal blood or are ordained by gods to be kings, some of them could actually say, ‘Well yeah,’” Andrews said.
When she was writing her 2013 book, Andrews sent the first draft to one of her friends, who suggested that Andrews cut down the 619-page novel. It was then that Andrews realized her research and book could potentially be turned into a series.
“Charlotte Sophia” illustrates several stages throughout the queen’s life from her marriage to King George III to his ultimate madness near the end of their lives — all while hiding her African ethnicity.
“She and George were married and reigned for 60 years before he went completely crazy with his last bout of madness and then she of course died two years before him,” Andrews said.
“That is a long amount of time for people to be on the planet and it would be very difficult to try and turn that into a play or in fact a movie without so many pieces missing. It automatically suggested a novel to me — it always did in terms of its first incarnation, was always a novel.”
After the release of her novel, Andrews created a one-act play of the first part of her book for a fundraiser in Santa Monica in 2013. Recently, the streaming service HBO Max acquired the movie and TV rights to Andrews’ book.
“This is how much I can talk about…Obviously I am adapting from my own novel, and I am writing every episode,” Andrews said about the TV adaptation.
“It’s kind of exciting because (HBO Max) has been very wonderful to work with and they are allowing me pretty much what I want to do with the story. They are very easy to work with. I am finding it as such a delight.”
A production date has not been set as Andrews is still writing for the show. The obvious comparison is to the “Bridgerton” Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel. Andrews said, with her series, “there is room for there to be stories on any characters out of the African diaspora.”
“We don’t really get a chance to tell those stories where we are not slaves, where we are not carrying the tray, where we are not cleaning up someone’s house—that’s number one,” Andrews said about the TV portrayal of Queen Charlotte.
“No. 2, ‘Bridgerton’ — which is a project that I absolutely love — takes place in the regency era of Charlotte’s life, which means that King George III has already gone mad and his son is now running the country as regent.
“Charlotte is in her 60s in that series, so she is much older. My piece starts off with her when she is 17. The piece is going to go through her entire life from her being 17 years old and being interviewed to become the queen of England. Then, we will see in some flashbacks her life when her father was alive when she was 8.”
Andrews said the first season will show Charlotte aged 20 and younger and if renewed for more seasons would follow Charlotte as she aged.
“Charlotte Sophia” is available in book format as well as an audiobook.
“I would really like for people to know the aspects of the story before anything else happens,” Andrews said. “I really want people to get the audiobook that just came out. If they are not audiobook fans, they can pick up the book and have a look because it is quite an exciting roller coaster ride.”