HCLA faculty member Scott Barnhardt has had fun getting to know his students’ creativity, even though it was waylaid by the pandemic.
Finally, the first-semester faculty is getting to show the public the fruits of the students’ labor with an all-puppet rendition of the Tony Award-winning musical “Urinetown: The Musical.”
“These students have been absolute champs,” Barnhardt said. “The idea of this came about last year. The pandemic pushed it into this direction.”
“Urinetown: The Musical” streams digitally, presented in partnership with Music Theatre International, for one weekend: 7 p.m. Friday, April 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
Tickets are $5 per device at showtix4u.com/eventdetails/50284. For a teaser, visit youtu.be/MCx1cAbAzEA. Those needing more information can visit
@InStudioHCLA on Instagram.
Hussian College’s campus is located in the heart of Los Angeles Center Studios, a working film lot in Downtown Los Angeles.
In “Urinetown,” its residents have to pay to urinate because water has become such a commodity during a drought.
“There is a small group of now puppets who revolt against that fee,” Barnhardt said. “As the fees go up, a small group builds a small revolution against the powers that be — the corporations that are controlling them. It’s very funny and cheeky and ironic.
“The original production started in a small off-off-Broadway theater and then off-Broadway and then Broadway. It’s was a really unlikely Broadway musical that did really well on Broadway. It opened around 9/11. It’s the anti-musical.”
HCLA students, in their sophomore year, take a class about collaborating and pitching, Barnhardt said. They pitch ideas for the following year and, prepandemic, they offered a live production of “Urinetown.”
“As they entered the fall/spring semesters and we weren’t doing live performances, they pivoted toward a virtual puppet production,” Barnhardt said.
“They thought they could record it safely and separately. It’s innately safe. It was filmed over spring break. I visited the set a few times. It looked like so much fun. They were working hard, really long hours. They basically filmed an entire movie musical in five to six days with puppets. They were living their best lives.”
The show is directed by HCLA students Daisy Micklich and Xavier Orozco under the guidance of Barnhardt, along with Music Director Christopher Lloyd Bratten (“For the Record”) and Live Production Coordinator Bridget Flanery (“Will and Grace,” “Three Sisters,” “Gossamer Folds”).
Jeremy Kent Jackson, who starred on Disney’s popular show “Lab Rats,” was named associate dean of performing and entertainment arts in 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was making waves.
“This is exactly the kind of ingenuity we’ve come to expect from our HCLA In Studio students,” Jackson said. “We’re a school that cultivates performance as a passion, producing as a mindset and creative problem solving as a way of life. Through this project these students have met the moment and, in turn, evolved as both artists and humans. We are so very proud.”
Barnhardt lived in New York City for about 15 years and starred on Broadway in “The Book of Mormon.”
“I was there from the get-go,” he said. “It was the ride of a lifetime. It was so much fun.”
His position as lead faculty of contemporary musical theatre and film, however, is like a dream come true for him.
“They’re so eager,” he said. “They’re so excited, and they work so hard. They’re so creative. It’s fun to nudge them along and nurture them — especially working on projects like this. They’re genuinely creative and breaking ground in new ways. It’s fun. It’s not teaching math — no shade to math.”