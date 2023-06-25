After a successful national tour, the Venice Beach instrumental rock duo Movie Club is celebrating all-things wolves in DTLA.
They have teamed with the local cinema group Craig Hammill’s Secret Movie Club to host “Teen Wolf” on 35 mm, followed by a screening of Movie Club’s music videos “Bones and “Moonbow,” in which they star as white wolves. The event is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
“We discovered the film fan group Secret Movie Club after naming our band Movie Club,” said drummer Jessamyn Violet, who is joined in the band by guitarist Vince Cuneo.
“We always wanted to do a mashup event because of our obvious love of film. We came up with the idea to do a ‘Teen Wolf’ screening on 35 mm followed by a performance by our band after releasing two music videos in early 2020 that featured us wearing wolf masks.”
The event will be in a DTLA warehouse that, Violet said, “feels more like a secret clubhouse for cinema lovers.”
“The entrance is on the most awesome graffiti alley. They have a huge open space behind the theater inside that is perfect for parties.”
“Teen Wolf,” the classic 1985 version starring Michael J. Fox, was a logical choice for the event.
“We are huge film buffs,” she said. “Right from the start, we bonded over our love for many of the same films, and we started our instrumental band based on the inspiration we feel when we listen to movie scores.”
Cuneo added, “It is one of our favorite movies of all time, and that film and Michael J. Fox’s portrayal of a good-natured ‘cool’ werewolf was also a huge reference for the wolf characters in our videos.”
A Boston native, Violet has lived in Venice Beach since 2007, save for a three-year break to attend graduate school in San Francisco. Cuneo hails from Pittsburgh and has lived here for five years.
Violet and Cuneo have long wanted to be musicians. She “begged” her parents for piano lessons when she was a child. Meanwhile, Cuneo was raised by a music teacher mother and a music fan father. Their first concerts were Veruca Salt/Bush for Violet, while Cuneo caught Garth Brooks.
“I always knew music was going to be a huge part of my life from the beginning,” he added.
Formed in October 2018, Movie Club performed their first show for a Cal Jam party, headlined by the Doors’ Robbie Krieger. Inspired by the evening, the two started writing every day and playing around LA.
“We thrive on collaborating with other artists,” she said. “From the start, we have been fortunate enough to work with legendary instrumentalists on our records and epic videographers. We love letting the talents of others around us influence us in the best ways and have managed to figure out how to be sustainable enough to keep writing, recording and releasing music.”
Their instrumental psychedelic sound constantly evolves, which is “the freeing part of creating instrumental music,” he said. Movie Club’s first two records, “Kraken” and “Hammerhead,” possessed a surf vibe. With “Man o’ War,” “Black Flamingo” and “Fangtooth,” Movie Club dove into a heavier psycho rock sound. She described the forthcoming album “Great White” has having a “wide range of genres and more cinematic than our other records.”
Violet and Cuneo said it’s easy to stay passion about music, thanks to evenings like the “Teen Wolf” screening/performance.
“Doing unique events like this keeps me in the game (along with) meeting people who are passionate about different art forms and striving to be unique with every move,” she said.
“We just did a national tour that was a book/talk show into rock show, called the Reading Rocking Rainbow Tour, to promote the release of my debut novel, ‘Secret Rules to Being a Rockstar.’ It went amazingly, and we feel so fortunate to have been able to pull it off.”
Cuneo agreed.
“Attending live shows and listening to new records has always motivated me as a musician. Sometimes you can get caught up in creating your own art. But then you go see a new band and you remember how much I love music and why we continue on this journey.”
“Teen Wolf” and music by Movie Club
WHEN: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
WHERE: The Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay Street, second floor, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $18