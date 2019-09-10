The Industrial District’s Row DTLA is adding a rotating immersive art installation to its campus for the fall. Unidentified Landed Object, an interactive art group, is setting up shop across from The Manufactory, partnering with the group NextArt for two shows starting Sunday, Sept. 15. T
he first is “Light Leaks,” a mirror-based light show that has previously been shown at music and art festivals. The space (at 777 S. Alameda St.) will be designed to reflect specific patterns in spots, rather than relying on direct projections. Tickets are $10 and it runs through Sept. 28. On Oct. 3, a Halloween maze called “Grandma goes Viral” will fill the space, and will mix humor with horror, according to a press release.
Each session is expected to take 15 minutes. More information is ulo.world/tickets.