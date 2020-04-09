It looked like a mundane photo opportunity: a single car in an otherwise empty parking lot. But Andrew Lawrence snapped a picture on his cellphone anyway.
The photo itself was born out of Lawrence’s own amusement. The residential parking lot at his Hollywood Hills home was often so full of cars he couldn’t find anywhere to park. But, this time, his was the only car in sight.
“A miracle,” he said with a laugh. “It’s pretty unusual.”
A Los Angeles-based artist, Lawrence studied the photo. Besides the irony of it, it was a pretty bland shot. Blue sky, green trees, a sunny day. He wanted to liven it up.
“I got bored and decided to mess with it and see what I could do.”
He managed to add a twist: bright, unusual colors that brought the image to life. The grass was pink, the trees bright yellow and the sky teal.
And thus, a project was born.
Lawrence has since introduced his Cool Color Art Weekly publication, a weekly newsletter that he sends to subscribers via email of ordinary images with extraordinary colors and effects.
And, in times as uncertain as these, Lawrence sees it as a way to help people, to uplift them and bring nature to them.
“What I’m trying to do here in this art weekly is get people a moment, a brief break, from all the fear and isolation by the use of bright colors and some beautiful objects. To uplift them.”
Lawrence has captured more than 150 of what he calls “cool colored photos” since beginning the project in September. He’s breaking down his best photos and choosing which he’d like to share in his weekly publication.
“I’m going to decide which ones are interesting, uplifting and I’m going to start with my masterpieces,” he said.
Lawrence has a rich background as a photographer. He was once a “high-end fashion photographer,” having shot over 10,000 photos. He’s also written 21 books.
He’s in the business of helping people, providing the world with fun photos and a smile—which he believes to be imperative in the coronavirus era.
“I think I’m a lot more sensitive to the boredom and the fear of this new world,” he said. “The lack of nature now—you can’t travel, you can’t go any places, you can’t see anything, you can’t be with people. I think it inhibits us as human beings socially very much.
“I am an artist who is about improving people’s lives, if only for a few moments.”
Info: coolcolorartweekly.com