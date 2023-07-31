How does one pass time on the road? It’s a question that has haunted mankind since the invention of the wheel, and the consecutive invention of the minivan. Answers vary; some play punch buggy, others the license plate game, few read. I-Spy, 20 questions, kick the back of dad’s seat.
Wild Child’s Kelsey Wilson and Alexander (Zandi) Beggins went a different route, and set the groundwork for a decade plus career in music. Five albums, countless tours, even a self-owned record label, all starting in the back of a van.
It was the year of our lord 2010. Wilson and Beggins met while touring with Danish Musician Bjarke Bendtsen, playing violin and banjo and accordion, respectively. Armed with baritone ukulele, which would become a centerpiece of their early sound, the two began writing songs to kill time.
“The baritone ukulele just kind of floated around in the van that we were traveling in, because it’s small,” said Beggins, co-vocalist and uke player. “We didn’t really come up with any game plan, that was just what was available.
“We started with nothing really in mind for it, and by the end of the tour we had an album’s worth of music.”
When they touched down, the two enlisted a band, and got to work recording all of their songs from the road. They became Wild Child, and that became 2011’s “Pillow Talk,” a folksy, indie pop record, with Beggins and Wilson’s harmonies furnishing americana–esque acoustic instrumentals (think The Head and the Heart, Of Monsters and Men).
“It kind of took off from there,” Beggins said. “People really liked it, and we started hitting the road that next year and haven’t really looked back since.”
Wild Child went on a tear over the next handful of years, releasing three records and sticking to a rigid schedule of tours and festivals. But, after hitting the road for most of 2018 and 2019 touring their album “Expectations,” while simultaneously pursuing other projects, the group became “a little bit burnt out.”
“I think we were wondering what the future held for Wild Child,” the musician said.
“But before we made any decisions, the pandemic happened, and it was kind of just this break that everyone was forced to take, so we didn’t really have to label it as a hiatus.”
In the following years the two continued on their individual paths, Wilson pursuing the neo-soul bent Sir Woman, and Beggins chasing a blend of vintage Hawaiian and modern indie sounds with his project CoCo Zandi.
But when the band finally decided it was time to come together again — which spawned 2023’s “End of the World” — they found that their time apart breathed new life into the project.
“It felt fresh again, like it did when we wrote our first record,” Beggins said. “When there was no direction or purpose, and we didn’t have a label breathing down our necks. We weren’t thinking about what our next single was going to be. We were writing just to have fun together again, which was really great.
“Branching out and doing our own projects really helped us come back together, because we were more confident in the decisions we made, and it gave us a lot more time and perspective about how we wanted it to sound. We let it be what it wants to be.”
In “End of the World,” Wild Child opts for a fatter, heavier sound, with more driven and aggressive guitar parts inspired by a ’90s grunge kick that the band was on. The release offers their highest dynamic range yet, and an instrumental fullness due in part to some tracking done by the Dallas Symphony.
“With any artist that breaches the decade mark, you really can’t, for your own sake, continue making exactly the kind of music you were making 10 years ago,” the musician said. “Sonically, some of those elements from our first record still stick around, but the sound has gotten bigger.
“It always seems to change every couple years, but with no intention of it. You start listening to these old records, and they kind of give you ideas that are constantly evolving, as is with any art.”
What made the album “fun and energizing” was the band’s decision to put the album out on their own record label, Reba’s Ranch Records. According to Beggins, the band will continue to release various projects on the label. But as for the next Wild Child album, fans will just have to wait and see.
“Now we have our own label, and what’s fun about it is that if we want to do it we can do it, and if it feels right it will feel right,” Beggins said. “We’ll be on the road across Europe for the early part of next year, then we’ll see. ... But we’re going to keep touring on this record for the foreseeable future.
“Come check out the show, it’s going to be fun. We’re excited to come back to LA, and we promise a good time.”
Wild Child w/John Splithoff (solo) & Motenko
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11
WHERE: The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main Street, Los Angeles
COST: $22, BOGO deal
INFO: wildchildsounds.com/tour