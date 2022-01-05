Vancouver alt-rockers Mother Mother will celebrate each chapter of their storied history with a 2022 global tour.
“We’re on our ‘Inside’ tour, promoting our new album of the same name,” vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Ryan Guldemond says.
“But overall, the tour is an honoring of all the music, all the chapters of this book. An attendee can expect a very well-represented Mother Mother experience.”
Mother Mother will bring that energy to The Regent on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Two weeks later, on Jan. 28, Mother Mother will release an expanded edition with seven new recordings, including the new single “Life.” The album is a roller coaster of emotions lyrically, which made the songwriting process a tad difficult.
“Initially getting the theme off the ground during what was a very grave moment in the world was the biggest challenge,” he says.
“I wasn’t sure if any of our ideas deserved to be presented to the world with regard to what the world was going through. It had to have some grit, and it couldn’t be trite. That was the most important thing for us. We wanted to make a record in 2020 that had some emotional kick.”
“Inside” tells the story of going within to address the “various knots of the soul.”
“To write songs about that success, I endeavored to do that myself during the lockdown and isolation so that the songs may be as authentic as possible,” Guldemond says.
“It was a joint effort in songwriting and sentiment.”
Writing the album was a learning experience for Guldemond, whose band hails from Quadra Island, British Columbia.
“I learned, I think, my softness is more powerful than I thought,” he says. “That’s a good thing. I think being soft and sensitive — when those traits don’t inhibit your full expression and your full power — can be really helpful in the world.
“It’s at a disservice when shy people are trapped under the weight of their social anxiety. If you can channel it and use it to heighten your power of observation and intuition and empathy, then it becomes a superpower. I learned I wasn’t using those traits as effectively as I could.”
Mother Mother
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13
WHERE: The Regent, 448 S. Main Street, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $25; Attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination.
Attendees must wear mask inside the venue.
INFO: regentdtla.com