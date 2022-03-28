By delving into the rich and often overlooked history of ramen, one of the most popular dishes across Asia, Los Angeles’ Japanese cultural destination Japan House explores how food can influence human society in ways never imagined in its new exhibit, “The Art of the Ramen Bowl.”
The exhibition traces the history of ramen from its origins in mainland China to its explosive popularity in Japan, including the “wheat diplomacy” utilized by the United States during WWII that influenced the consumption habits of the Japanese population.
“Ramen was originally cheap, nutritious food for the working class served from food stalls or carts,” Japan House Art and Cultural Director Meher McArthur said. “It’s seen as the food that helped build Japan in the early 20th century and then rebuild Japan after WWII.”
After the war, Japan faced a major rice shortage. Ramen, however, is a wheat noodle, and as the American forces occupied Japan, they carried a surplus of wheat with them.
The United States also implemented kitchen cars across Japan to help teach different communities how to make numerous types of wheat-based foods, thus encouraging wheat purchase and consumption. It was an economic strategy that both created a novel market for American wheat but also saw ramen consumption skyrocket across Japan as a result.
Alongside the cultural and political analysis of the dish’s history, Japan House’s ramen exhibit also highlights the craftsmanship behind the ramen bowls themselves, known as donburi, through a gallery display of donburi designed by some of Japan’s most significant contemporary artists, like Akira Minagawa, Hisashi Tenmyouya, Keiichi Tanaami, Tabaimo, Tadanori Yokoo and Taku Satoh.
“I think that the experience of eating ramen can be more than just eating the food, it can be something very visual as well,” McArthur said. “It can be something that stimulates multiple senses, and it’s also a way of learning more about Japanese culture. The way that the Japanese decorate ceramics is meant to enhance your experience of a meal. There’s a very interesting relationship between the food and the vessels that the food is served in. It’s gone on for centuries, and it’s an important part of the eating experience in Japan.”
The donburi display presents a uniquely Japanese approach to decoration and its placement in everyday ceramics, and promotes the idea that utilitarian vessels can also be works of art, as seen by the Kintsugi Donburi Bowl made by designer Kenjiro Sano. It’s a dish whose design presents an insight into a unique Japanese art style.
“I’m very partial to Kintsugi, which is this Japanese technique of repairing broken ceramics with gold lacquer to make them become even more beautiful than they were before they were broken,” McArthur explained. “I just love that idea that in life your scars can add to your beauty.”
At the end of the gallery space, the exhibition investigates the origins of the donburi and touches upon the history of the Mino Province, which has acted as a major Japanese ceramics center for over 500 years.
Throughout its history, Mino evolved from exporting tableware and tea ceremony ceramics to mass producing porcelain and donburi.
The exhibit pays homage to the province, whose kilns are said to have begun producing pottery over 1,300 years ago, by outlining Mino’s importance to ancient and modern Japan.
“Mino produces 90% of Japan’s ramen bowls,” McArthur explained. “If you go to a ramen restaurant in Japan and you’re served a porcelain ramen bowl, it’s probably from Mino. Even if you’re at a ramen place here, chances are that porcelain bowl was made in Mino, too.”
The overall mission of “The Art of the Ramen Bowl” is not only to share insights into the cultural history of ramen and both the anatomy and artistry behind ramen bowls but to also inspire curiosity about the many ways that a meal can be experienced and the role that food can play in communities around the world.
“We want to introduce people here to the innovations, technology and products from Japan, and this is the perfect exhibition for that,” McArthur said.
The complimentary exhibit will run through July 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will also offer guests the chance to peruse Japan House’s new store, Waza, that stands within the exhibit’s entrance.
Waza features an eclectic mix of modern and traditional products in a unique showroom that acts as physical space and digital hybrid retail concept. Visitors can shop through curated items reflecting several facets of Japanese culture, including dining, home and fashion, and all items are available for purchase online.
“The Art of the Ramen Bowl”
WHERE: Japan House Gallery, Level 2,
6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, July 5
COST: Free
INFO: japanhousela.com