The Music Center received a $25 million gift from Tina and Jerry Moss to benefit new programming initiatives.
With this gift, the arts organization will establish an annual, free summer concert, open to all, to be held outdoors on the newly named Jerry Moss Plaza, located at The Music Center; sustain and enhance The Music Center’s commitment to free and low-cost events; and formally launch arts partnerships with community organizations to help uplift artists and their work, with an emphasis on Black, Indigenous and people of color artists.
Jerry, a Music Center supporter since 1968, is the music executive who co-founded A&M Records with partner Herb Alpert and guided the careers of major artists, including Quincy Jones, the Carpenters, Joe Cocker, Sting and Janet Jackson.
The $25 million gift is the largest single contribution for programming that The Music Center has received in its history and will be used to increase the breadth and depth of the organization’s public presentations.
Other significant gifts over the years include $20 million from philanthropist Glorya Kaufman, which made it possible for the performing arts center to create the highly popular Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center series—featuring presentations by world-class dance companies—along with $12 million from The Music Center board of directors Chairwoman Cindy Miscikowski and the Ring-Miscikowski/The Ring Foundation, which seeded the launch of the TMC Arts Fund to produce arts education, dance and public programs at The Music Center.
The Tina and Jerry Moss gift empowers the arts organization to sustain its current free and low-cost presentations while also creating new arts experiences, supporting The Music Center’s vision to deepen the cultural lives of all Angelenos by ensuring access to quality, affordable arts programming that is relevant to and reflective of Los Angeles’ diverse communities.
The Music Center will develop and produce an annual celebration of music on the Jerry Moss Plaza each summer, featuring a headliner and performers whose artistry and appeal resonate with Moss’ music legacy.
The new funding will also help The Music Center invest in critical amenities, such as the purchase and installation of a state-of-the-art sound system for the Jerry Moss Plaza that will provide a rich sound experience for the new summer concert, as well as for The Music Center’s Dance DTLA, Grand Park + The Music Center’s Fourth of July Block Party, Grand Park + The Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A. and other free events the performing arts organization hosts outdoors year-round.
The Music Center will also formally establish The Music Center’s Partner Network Initiative, co-designed with community partners, including those focused on health and wellness, which share the conviction that the arts can heal and transform lives. This initiative will help ensure Black, Indigenous and people of color artists have more opportunities to present their work at The Music Center and in neighborhoods across Los Angeles County.
“Music and the arts have always been a large part of our lives as well as providing a sense of passion and purpose. We have gone to The Music Center over the years for wonderful, entertaining cultural experiences,” Tina and Jerry said in a statement.
“Given its focus on reaching even more Angelenos with meaningful, relevant programs, The Music Center is well-positioned to realize our dreams for this gift; we are thrilled with the organization’s plans to not only to build capacity to deepen the cultural lives of LA residents, but also to pay it forward and help strengthen the ability of artists who don’t often have the chance to create and innovate due to lack of support.”
Seeking an opportunity to give back to the community where he built his business and experienced his success, Jerry added, “I consider myself a music man, and I want to celebrate that at this stage of my life.”
The Music Center CEO Rachel S. Moore said she’s excited about the gift.
“Jerry Moss built a music empire with great integrity, rooted in a deep respect for the creative process and a commitment to believing in and taking care of artists,” Moore said.
“Guided by these values, he brought some of this century’s most extraordinary performers and music into the lives of people around the world, and we will honor his legacy in the music industry with a spectacular free concert each summer.
“Yet, beyond that opportunity, the Mosses’ donation makes it possible for The Music Center team to expand and deepen our work as a cultural anchor institution and to be a model for transformational change—to advance programming that is not only geographically, economically and culturally representative of LA County, but that also resonates in the hearts and minds of all Angelenos and meaningfully impacts their lives.”