Performing under the moniker Kid Moxie, Elena Charbila loves ’80s music.
The Arts District resident’s fifth studio album, “Better Than Electric,” aptly showcases with a modern twist of synths and sensuality, she said.
“A friend of mine said something about the album that just hit it,” she said.
“He said it sounds like something from the ’80s, yet it alludes to another time — but nothing like it existed at the time. It pulls from the ’80s, but nothing that would have been written in the ’80s. I couldn’t have said it better. I call it ‘retro futuristic.’ It combines elements of the past and future.”
Her cinematic pop music creations flourish on the dark “Shine,” co-written and produced by electro artist Faderhead.
Most of the songs were written in her Downtown home during the pandemic. The lead single, “Better Than Electric,” was inspired by Depeche Mode’s hit “Behind the Wheel.” It’s a collaboration with British producer MAPS.
“It carries a weird mixture of warmth and cold,” she said.
“Synthesizers are manmade instruments. It’s not a naturally grounding instrument. I find it can have a warm impact. It carries a warm fuzzy feeling. I gravitate toward synth wave music. Kraftwerk, for me, for one, was a little too cold and a little too technical almost. Don’t get me wrong. I love the German music scene. It’s just a little too clinical, but I admired it.”
She was a “huge” fan of Vangelis, who performed the “Chariots of Fire” theme and who died recently.
“He’s one of my main influences, when it comes to synth music,” she said. “He was the master of creating warmth and emotion from synthesizers. I definitely aspire to doing that.”
Charbila doesn’t feel, however, like she’s filling a void.
“I am filling my own void more than anything else,” she said.
“I don’t know what the market or the people need. I know what I need. If it happens to be what others gravitate toward, that’s great. I don’t go for trends.
“Big artists like Dua Lipa and the Weeknd have futuristic stuff in their music. We, as Europeans, have way more Euro trash and disco in our blood. I feel American culture has not been into synth wave until recently.”
Hailing from Athens, Greece, Charbila moved to Los Angeles more than 10 years ago. She moved to California to attend school in San Francisco, earned her degree and moved to LA to “figure out what the hell I want to do.”
“I’m still figuring out who I want to be,” she said with a laugh. “But I feel like, as time goes by, we become more of who we actually are.”
Her accomplishments go beyond producing her own albums. She collaborated with composer Angelo Badalamenti on a cover of “Mysteries Of Love,” which was featured in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and she’s written soundtracks for films like “Not To Be Unpleasant But We Need To Have A Serious Talk,” television commercials such as for Victoria’s Secret and most recently video games with several cuts on “Cyberpunk 2077.”
In the meantime, she’s enjoying living in DTLA, but, at the same time, calls it “insane.”
“I go to a lot of places around the Arts District,” she said.
“I love videogames. I love EightyTwo, the arcade place. I’m a big foodie. The best restaurants in Downtown LA are on my street, like Bavel is one of my favorites. I go to a lot of dinners with friends and playing video games and cocktails at Death & Co., which is one of my favorite bars. Since I’m in Downtown LA, I try to take it all in and take advantage of it.”
Kid Moxie
Instagram: @kid.moxie
Band Camp: kidmoxie.bandcamp.com
Facebook: facebook.com/kidmoxie