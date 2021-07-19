Kassandra Voyagis was sure of one thing: She wasn’t going to cancel the LA Art Show, America’s the most comprehensive international contemporary art show.
She took a leap of faith during a time when COVID-19 numbers were still high, and everyone was under lockdown. She moved the February show to July 29 to Aug. 1.
Voyagis and her women-led team curated the show with new and old pieces. It is filled with many of the traditional offerings from contemporary museums around the country and it also highlights technology advancements in art such as virtual reality and NFTs (nonfungible tokens).
She continued the tradition of working with DIVERSEartLA, with this year focusing on female and female-identifying artists and how they are using science, technology and art.
Something for everyone
The show’s scope is huge. The Los Angeles Convention Center’s show boasts 200,000 square feet of exhibition space in which 120 galleries from 23 different countries are featured. Typically, the show has 20,000 works of art and artists make $30 million in sales.
Art includes painting, sculpture, works on paper, installations, photography, fashion, design, video and performance.
The show hosts 70,000 visitors, 300 journalists and 150 show staff. It garners 5 billion media impressions and 2 million web hits. It takes seven days to set up the five-day show and a full day to tear it down.
The show’s elements include DIVERSEartLA, featured exhibitions that are immersive experiences; the European Pavilion; Roots, an exhibition showcasing historical works; INK, an exhibition featuring the Eastern traditions of ink painting styles; Dialogs LA, an ongoing slate of talks and panel discussions; Project Space, a showcase of ideas and talents in the form of solo exhibitions; and Works on Paper, an exhibition space dedicated to photographs and works not on traditional canvases.
Many of the regular international galleries are unable to make it this year because of COVID-19. They are also breaking ground with the first fully NFT gallery that has the dual goal of helping people understand NFTs and selling the works.
“Because the LA Art Show might be the longest-standing art fair on the West Coast, I want to provide opportunities for collectors that know the art world and know what they want, but also for those that don’t,” Voyagis said. “I want them to just experience all these exhibitions, museums, galleries and different art from all over the world.”
Women and nonbinary
artists
Marisa Caichiolo is curating DIVERSEartLA, focusing on the contributions, research and documentation of women and nonbinary artists who are creating at the intersection of art, science and technology. Caichiolo has worked with DIVERSEartLA since it began seven years ago, and said it has been her baby.
This year, because there was a female director of the fair, she thought it would be great to focus on women and nonbinary artists. In June 2020, she looked for exhibitions that reflected science and technology.
“It was an interesting journey,” Caichiolo said. “We know that in 2020, everything changed in the pandemic. Science and technology were playing a major role in humanity. I had the opportunity to give this space to the narrative around inclusion and support that these institutions are giving to the female artists and the nonbinary artists, especially those who are focusing on the intersection of science and technology and art.”
There are several featured projects this year. Some of the eight include:
“The Symphony of Now” is a new media project by Peruvian artist Angie Bonino brought to the fair by The San Marcos Museum of Art in Lima, Peru. It consists of a video installation and an interactive sound installation that focuses on the Andean techno de-colonial shamanism.
“The world in which we live today, which has become an engulfing universal screen that traps and subjects our eyes, but that does not let us see,” Bonino said. “Because of their extreme, extraordinarily intense visibility — repetitive, hypnotizing, alienating — the power networks and their objectives of domination become invisible.”
“Reloaded” is an interactive art installation that visualizes the capability of viewing machines using artificial intelligence to extract data by observing visitors. The artist is Ana Marcos, and the sponsoring museum is Museum La Neomudejar from Madrid. Marcos has a degree in fine arts and industrial engineering. She combines different art forms and focuses on new ways of experimenting in the field of arts. She is the co-founder of 3Dinteractive, a group of engineers and artists committed to researching the relationship among art-science-technology and the public.
“Dignidad” comes to the show from the Art Museum of the Americas. It features material and work of women artists who have played a central role in developing new media practices as well as the women and nonbinary people who are reshaping the field. Curated by Fabian Goncalves, it features Venezuelan artist Luis Cobela and Yolanda Leal from Mexico who will present “Gorilla Nature” as a live performance.
The installation is named such because it is based on secret telephone documents about Colonia Dignidad. It reveals conversations between Paul Shafer and other Nazi agents in 1978. The installation reveals a complex system of codes and transcontinental actions that culminated in crimes against minors and the opponents of the dictatorship.
“Immersive Distancing” is curated by Chon Noriega of the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center and presents the works of two LA-based artists — Carmon Argote and Zeynep Abes. It examines recent media art created during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Aqua” is a video projection by LA artist Luciana Abait. Inspired by the flood-myth motif that occurs in many cultures, it is a site-specific waterfall created when Abait combined videos of water gathered from years of nature exploration around the globe. It was earlier exhibited in Downtown Los Angeles as a call to action and is being recreated at the LA Art Show.
“Luciana Abait always did photography,” Voyagis said. “She found ways to create during the pandemic, a way for her photography to become projections and create Aqua.”
Because of its immense size, “Aqua” will be featured in the center of DIVERSEartLA and Caichiolo hopes that it will inspire a conversation about water in California.
“Water is a source of healing and rebirth,” Caichiolo said. “I think humanity needs a rebirth, a healing and an understanding of all we are going through.”
Caichiolo believes people need to attend more than once to really digest it.
“I love all of the projects,” Caichiolo said.
“Every museum is really bringing a different angle. The role science has been playing over the past year with all the medicine and how we play and connect. … I don’t know how without technology everyone would have survived. To put together these two angles and have this conversation is going to be so powerful.”
NFTs in the art world
Another exciting part of the show is co-curated and organized by Sinziana Velicescu and Jesse Damiani: a digital art exhibition in partnership with SuperRare, a leading NFT marketplace. Artwork will be shown on Luma Canvases, museum-grade LED displays provided by StandardVision.
It will be the platform for an NFT exhibition and auction. The goal is to help the art world better understand NFTs — what they are and how to make purchases with a cryptocurrency wallet.
A fungible token is something that is replaceable or interchangeable such as one quarter is the same as any other quarter. A nonfungible token (NFT) is something that is not replaceable, such as a baseball card or a piece of art.
“An artwork is a nonfungible token that presents an asset you can own, which is irreplaceable,” Velicescu said. “These nonfungible tokens are certified by the blockchain, which is a digital ledger that contains a trace of all the different cryptocurrency transactions that have ever happened. The reason this is of importance, is that the NFT provides a proof of ownership for the artwork and the artist. When the NFT is sold to a collector, that collector receives a certificate of authentication. From an artist perspective, what is cool about this is that the artist can write themselves into the secondary royalty resales to receive royalties every time the work is ever sold again.”
SuperRare will help educate collectors on how to set up a cryptowallet and load it with money. Collectors will then place a bid on any of the show’s 12 NFTs. The large LED displays create a physical space for the exhibit and auction. It is the first of its kind.
“The cool thing about NFT is that the technology is already very accessible,” Velicescu said. “It’s why so many artists have jumped on the train. We hope by educating traditional collectors and setting up cryptocurrency wallets, we can inspire that to become more or less a model for how art gets bought and sold in the future.”
Show welcomes all to visit and take in the art
All those involved in managing the show emphasize that it has something for everyone, whether they are experienced collectors or have never been to a show or purchased a piece of art before.
“This is the opportunity to come and enjoy and maybe start being a collector,” Voyagis said. “Sometimes when people who aren’t involved in the art world attend art fairs, they feel overwhelmed. The LA Art Show is different in that there is something for everyone to enjoy and just see.”
She said people can enjoy a day of art and take in things from more than 70 galleries from all over the world, something that would be impossible to see otherwise.
“It is difficult to do that unless you are in the art world and travel all the time,” Voyagis said. “There are 150,000 square feet with galleries, art projections, documentaries and all sorts of different things happening.”