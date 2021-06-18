Los Angeles Comic Con put discounted three-session early-bird tickets for its December event on sale June 11 for a limited time.
L.A. Comic Con 2021 is Friday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The early-bird tickets are 20% off.
This is the first in-person SoCal Con since October 2019, so in addition to its traditional offerings, L.A. Comic Con will also offer streaming content and virtual access to live panels, talent meet-and-greets, main stage and secondary panels.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be planning to welcome fans, celebs, the studios, exhibitors and shoppers back to L.A. Comic Con,” said Chris DeMoulin, CEO of Comikaze Entertainment, L.A. Comic Con’s parent company.
“In a ‘normal’ year, we kick off ticket sales four to six months before the event with ‘early bird pricing,’ as a thank you to our dedicated fans who come every year.
“These special prices are available for a limited time, and they allow everyone a chance to plan ahead and get the best Comic Con value of 2021.
“This is our guaranteed lowest price of the year.”
All currently held consumer tickets that were purchased for the December 2020 dates are still valid for this year’s event.
Confirmed guests include Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and “The Mandalorian”; Zachary Levi, best known for his leading roles in “Shazam!,” “Chuck” and “Tangled”; Tom Welling, best known for his roles in “Smallville” and “Lucifer”; comic legend Frank Miller, best known for “Sin City” and “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns”; and Tom Kenny of “SpongeBob SquarePants” fame. New guests are being added each week.
Any tickets purchased for L.A. Comic Con 2021 are subject to normal ticket provisions, with rollover available if the event is postponed or rescheduled. Based on COVID-19 precautions prevailing in December, if L.A. Comic Con switches to day passes (versus two sessions per day) three-session tickets will automatically be converted to three-day passes due to the requirements to accommodate social distancing and reduced crowd density.
L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles’ biggest multimedia pop culture convention, held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
With over 123,000 fans at the 2019 event, the two-time fan-voted NerdHQ Con of the Year is one of the most diverse and celebrated geek and pop-culture events in the United States.
For more information, go to comicconla.com or info@companyxmarketing.com.