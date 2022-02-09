Miley Cyrus, New Year’s Eve

Miley Cyrus, New Year’s Eve. She shares a stage with Green Day at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Feb.12. 

 Photo Courtesy of @vijatm

Crypto.com Arena and the Microsoft Theater are bustling the next few weeks, thanks to the Super Bowl and its peripheral events. 

Below is a lineup of what’s coming up at both venues. For more information, visit cryptoarena.com or microsofttheater.com.

 

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa Street

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly:

Thursday, Feb. 10

 

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani:

Friday, Feb. 11

 

Green Day and Miley Cyrus:

Saturday, Feb. 12 

 

Banda MS: Friday, Feb. 18, and

Saturday, Feb. 19

 

Kasey Musgraves: Sunday, Feb. 20

 

PBR Pluto TV Invitational: Tuesday,

Feb. 22

 

Bad Bunny: Thursday, Feb. 24

 

Harlem Globetrotters: Sunday, Feb. 27

 

Justin Bieber: Monday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 8

 

Imagine Dragons: Saturday, March 12

 Marc Anthony: Friday, March 18

 

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II:

Saturday, March 19

 

New Edition: Sunday, March 20

 

Alt-J & Portugal. The Man: Sunday, March 27

 

Tyler, the Creator: Thursday, March 31

 

Los Tigres del Norte: Saturday, April 2

 

Journey: Tuesday, April 5 

 

Krush Groove: Saturday, April 30

 

Ricardo Arjona: Sunday, May 1

 

Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special: Thursday, May 5 

 

Eric Church: Saturday, May 7

 

New Kids on the Block: Friday, May 27

 

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out: Sunday, June 26

 

Shawn Mendes: Friday, Sept. 9, to

Monday, Sept. 12

 

Morgan Wallen: Saturday, Sept. 24,

and Sunday, Sept. 25

 

Roger Waters: Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28

 

Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles

 

Shaquille O’Neal and Lolx! Present All-Star Comedy Jam: Thursday, Feb. 10

 

Junior H: Saturday, Feb. 12

 

Ricardo Montaner: Friday, Feb. 18

 

George Lopez: Saturday, Feb. 19

 

Cirque Ovo: Wednesday, March 16, to Sunday, May 1

 

Netflix is a Joke: The Festival:

A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres: Wednesday, May 4

 

KEM and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds: Saturday, May 14

 

Pedro Fernandez: Friday, May 20

 

Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio: Sunday, May 22

 

Gerardo Ortiz: Saturday, May 28

 

Russell Peters: Saturday, Aug. 13

 

Salt N Pepa, Bell Biv DeVoe and

Ginuwine: Saturday, Oct. 

