Crypto.com Arena and the Microsoft Theater are bustling the next few weeks, thanks to the Super Bowl and its peripheral events.
Below is a lineup of what’s coming up at both venues. For more information, visit cryptoarena.com or microsofttheater.com.
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa Street
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly:
Thursday, Feb. 10
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani:
Friday, Feb. 11
Green Day and Miley Cyrus:
Saturday, Feb. 12
Banda MS: Friday, Feb. 18, and
Saturday, Feb. 19
Kasey Musgraves: Sunday, Feb. 20
PBR Pluto TV Invitational: Tuesday,
Feb. 22
Bad Bunny: Thursday, Feb. 24
Harlem Globetrotters: Sunday, Feb. 27
Justin Bieber: Monday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 8
Imagine Dragons: Saturday, March 12
Marc Anthony: Friday, March 18
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II:
Saturday, March 19
New Edition: Sunday, March 20
Alt-J & Portugal. The Man: Sunday, March 27
Tyler, the Creator: Thursday, March 31
Los Tigres del Norte: Saturday, April 2
Journey: Tuesday, April 5
Krush Groove: Saturday, April 30
Ricardo Arjona: Sunday, May 1
Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special: Thursday, May 5
Eric Church: Saturday, May 7
New Kids on the Block: Friday, May 27
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out: Sunday, June 26
Shawn Mendes: Friday, Sept. 9, to
Monday, Sept. 12
Morgan Wallen: Saturday, Sept. 24,
and Sunday, Sept. 25
Roger Waters: Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28
Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles
Shaquille O’Neal and Lolx! Present All-Star Comedy Jam: Thursday, Feb. 10
Junior H: Saturday, Feb. 12
Ricardo Montaner: Friday, Feb. 18
George Lopez: Saturday, Feb. 19
Cirque Ovo: Wednesday, March 16, to Sunday, May 1
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival:
A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres: Wednesday, May 4
KEM and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds: Saturday, May 14
Pedro Fernandez: Friday, May 20
Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio: Sunday, May 22
Gerardo Ortiz: Saturday, May 28
Russell Peters: Saturday, Aug. 13
Salt N Pepa, Bell Biv DeVoe and
Ginuwine: Saturday, Oct.