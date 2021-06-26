The critically acclaimed “The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” will park at the Vogue Multicultural Museum beginning Aug. 3 to Nov. 28.
“This historical landmark is the perfect venue for the immersive, experiential journey through Pink Floyd’s world, from high-tech audiovisual events, objects and surreal landscapes that evolve throughout the exhibition,” said promoter Diego Gonzalez.
After debuting at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2017, “The Pink Floyd Exhibition” is making its first visit to the United States. The venue is fitting as “The Wall” was completed and mixed in LA, and in 1980, the group performed the first of 31 live shows at Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.
“The Pink Floyd Exhibition” is a collaboration between Pink Floyd’s musicians and curator, Aubrey “Po” Powell.
Developed closely with drummer Nick Mason, exhibition consultant for Pink Floyd, the show features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career. The exhibition is a collaboration with designers Stufish, entertainment architects and the band’s long-standing stage designers.
Each chapter of the Pink Floyd story is represented, with objects and artifacts displayed, many unseen before the exhibition. There are handwritten lyrics, musical instruments, letters, original artwork and many stage props. Some of these items have long been held in storage facilities, film studios and in the personal collections of band members before being “dusted off” for the exhibition.
From the entry point into “The Pink Floyd Exhibition,” visitors are immersed in Pink Floyd’s world. They will find themselves transported to the band’s beginnings in 1967 on the underground scene in 1960’s London, including pictorial examples of the atmospheric oil and light projections as well as the equipment used by Pink Floyd’s 1960s-era lighting designer, Peter Wynne-Willson.
Ticketholders will embark on a chronological trip through Pink Floyd’s history, connecting with music, art and design, sound technology and live performance via landmark albums such as “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Wall” and “The Division Bell.”
“It’s so immersive,” Gonzalez said. “You have this audio that will guide you through the history of Pink Floyd. It’s five decades of art and culture that Pink Floyd has brought to the people.”
Gonzalez said fans will find the exhibition very “spiritual and emotional.”
“We’re showing them a good time after COVID,” he said. “We are in the perfect time to partake in activities like this. We’re living life again. This massive exhibit is a good way to start.”