Barenaked Ladies just finished recording the follow-up album to 2021’s “Detour de Force.” But fans can get preview the new music on the Last Summer on Earth Tour with special guests Del Amitri and Semisonic.
Set lists reveal the Canadian pop band has performed three new tracks in a 21-song concert that also features “Odds Are,” “If I Had $1,000,000,” “Enid,” “Blame It on Me” and “Matter of Time.” Among those is “Lovin’ Life,” a single set for release on June 23. The album’s street date is to be announced.
Covers and their trademark medleys are on the docket, too.
Multi-instrumentalist Kevin Hearn said fans should expect everything they’ve come to love about BNL shows.
“We’ve got the hits that people hopefully will be expecting, and then we’ve also brought out a few songs that we haven’t played before or in a while,” he said.
“We’ve rehearsed for a couple weeks. We have a new rap as well, a medley of different songs. That’s always fun.”
Sometimes, though, the set list is hard to determine, as the Barenaked Ladies have 13 studio albums worth of songs.
“We have so many songs now to choose from,” he said. “We each have our favorites. We have to change it up. We can’t go out and do the same set, of course. This tour gives me a chance to look back and refresh song songs. It’s nice to give others a turn.”
This marks the seventh edition of the Last Summer on Earth Tour, founded by Barenaked Ladies in 2012 — the year the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last.
Each year, BNL brings along its favorite bands and that has included Toad the Wet Sprocket, Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall.
This year’s iteration is a bit of a reunion, as Semisonic opened for BNL on its “Stunt” tour in 1999. Hearn said the band comes up with a “wish list” of bands to tour with and have so far been successful.
“We feel very lucky that we’ve had a good batting average of getting bands that we really like,” he said. “It often becomes like summer camp at the end of the tour.”
Barenaked Ladies w/Semisonic and Del Amitri
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23
WHERE: Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $19.50
INFO: ticketmaster.com
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24
WHERE: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Drive, Indio
COST: Tickets start at $39
INFO: fantasyspringsresort.com, barenakedladies.com, semisonic.com