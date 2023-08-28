Most Angelinos have an Olympic Auditorium story, from watching luche libre wrestlers, attending championship boxing matches, cheering on roller derby girls or moshing at a punk rock show. The venue, which dominated the Los Angeles sports scene for over 80 years, is revisited at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ new exhibit, “18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium.”
The exhibit, which opened on Aug. 20 and continues through Sunday, May 12, spans two floors of the Mexican American museum and cultural center. The show’s genesis began with filmmaker Stephen DeBro’s 2021 documentary “18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story,” which chronicles the untold stories of the communities and individuals, many of whom came from immigrant backgrounds, who frequented and performed at the Olympic Auditorium.
The project’s history goes back a decade when DeBro came across the photographs of Theo Ehret, the Olympic Auditorium’s house photographer from the mid-1960s until the early ’80s, whose work captured the tremendous personalities of the era. Going through Ehret’s snapshots transported DeBro to his childhood when he would watch events at the Olympic Auditorium on TV.
“Seeing the images triggered a lot of memories. I wanted to go back in time and understand the (Olympic Auditorium’s) background,” DeBro explained. “The more I started digging, the more interesting it became.”
The Olympic Auditorium opened in Downtown on the corner of 18th and Grand in 1925. It was designed by architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood, known for his work on the Ahwahnee Lodge in Yosemite National Park. The arena and convention center hosted the wrestling, boxing and weightlifting events during the 1932 Olympics and soon became a focal point in LA, serving as a melting pot of cultures, most notably for Mexican American and Latino communities. The hall closed its doors in 2005 when the Glory Church of Jesus Christ took over the property.
Throughout the film’s production, DeBro interviewed 50 eyewitnesses, including boxers, wrestlers, skaters, musicians, crew members and fans, collecting stories and artifacts that are included in the exhibit.
“As an institution, we tell untold stories,” said Karen Crews Hendon, director of exhibitions and senior curator at LA Plaza. “These kinds of stories aren’t normally told about Los Angeles or studied in education or history. This exhibition is significant as a cultural history of our city.”
A myriad of cultures was represented at the venue, from Mexican to Jewish and Japanese, creating a blended world that was singular to the venue. “The (Olympic Auditorium) uplifted and created heroes that didn’t necessarily exist outside of the space,” Hendon said.
Whether rich or poor, immigrant or not, “people at the Olympic could become whatever they wanted,” she explained. “Anybody could be a superhero, bringing their culture with them and uplifting that into a character where that wasn’t separated.”
Gathered from multiple collections, including the Theo Ehret Estate, The Bob Willoughby Photo Archive, Jaime Hernández, Frank Aragon, Gary Powers and Glenn Bray, the immersive exhibit includes ephemera, artifacts and photographs, including hand-stitched lucha masks, embroidered boxing robes, race-worn roller skates, illustrations, film, oral histories, boxing posters, wrestling programs, punk rock flyers and art.
Upon entering, visitors are greeted with photo murals, a boxing ring, a lucha libre section and an immersive living room modeled from the ’50s and ’60s, where guests can watch Olympic Auditorium footage on a vintage TV. Guests will see projections from the Big Jay McNeely rhythm and blues concert before entering the bright and atmospheric world of roller derby.
The second floor delves into the later days of the Olympic, revisiting the ’60s, ’70s and, in some cases, ’80s, with photography, artwork and objects inspired by the venue’s ambiance and its characters — wrestlers, boxers and punk rockers.
The community has embraced the exhibit, with many coming out of the woodwork to share their own experiences at the venue. “It’s a place that connects so many, whether it’s culturally specific, social, community or family-based,” Hendon explained. For instance, one man, whose great-grandfather boxed at the Olympic, connected with the show to learn more about his lineage.
Like much of America, LA is divided by race and socioeconomic status, with islands of neighborhoods that rarely intercept each other. But at the Olympic, these worlds collided. “Sometimes it was pretty and sometimes not, much like our city is today,” DeBro explained.
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, through Sunday, May 12
WHERE: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main Street, Los Angeles
COST: Free
INFO: lapca.org