For four decades, photographer Ed Krieger was the go-to theater guy in the Los Angeles area.
Before he died on Dec. 16, 2020, he snapped production stills and headshots for such venues as The Fountain Theatre, Skylight Theatre, Boston Court, El Portal, Laguna Playhouse, Rubicon Theatre, Downey Civic Light Opera, Ford Amphitheatre, Hollywood Bowl and others.
“Ed was a freelance photographer widely known and beloved throughout the theater community in Los Angeles,” said Stephen Sachs, the artistic director and co-founder of The Fountain Theatre.
“He took production photos and actor head shots for almost every theater large and small throughout Southern California. Everybody knew and loved Ed. He was so friendly and affable and full of positive goodwill and energy, and he also took damn good pictures and that was important.”
That meant there was a huge collection of his work left behind with his two children, Will and Courtnay Krieger.
Sachs, who knew him for more than 25 years, didn’t want to see that lifetime of work — both of Krieger’s and of the art he captured in his photos — be lost.
So, he reached out to the photographer’s children and asked if he could have the photos properly archived.
As a result — a little more than a year after his death — his children donated more than 15 boxes of photographs, contact sheets, negatives and CDs going back to 1982 to the Central Library in Downtown Los Angeles, where they will be archived as part of the library’s Photography Special Collections.
“Those boxes hold a history of Los Angeles theater,” Sachs said. “That’s why I felt it was essential that the archives were properly housed. All the shows, all the actors, all the productions, the plays, the musicals, some actors famous, some not, in everything from little storefront theaters to the Ahmanson and the Mark Taper Forum. He did it all.”
The Central Library is now digitizing the collection so it can be made available to the public.
“The Los Angeles Public Library is honored to be chosen as the custodian of Ed Krieger’s photographic archive documenting almost 40 years of local theater,” said Senior Librarian Christina Rice.
“This collection will be an incredible supplement to our theater photos from the Herald Examiner newspaper image archive and builds on the incredible wealth of materials in our literature and fiction department, which chronicles Los Angeles theater productions from the late 19th century to the present. We’re excited to be a go-to source for local theater research.”
His children are also pleased with the selection of the Central Library and the work they plan to do with his images.
“We thank the Los Angeles Public Library for archiving our father’s work,” Will and Courtnay Krieger said in a statement. “We are happy to know that his photography will be preserved for the future and shared with others.”
Calling Krieger’s photos a vital public record of LA’s cultural landscape, Sachs said that future research is one of the important reasons that the public needs access to this material.
While Los Angeles and Hollywood are known worldwide as a movie and TV town, Sachs said it also has a long and proud history of live theater.
“There is and has always been a vibrant, important theater life,” Sachs said. “This material chronicles part of this city’s history, its cultural and artistic life. Theater has played an important part in the history of this city. It is important to me that it be preserved for future generations.”
Once the photos are digitized, the Central Library will launch a website for the Ed Krieger Photo Collection. Sachs predicts this will be a few years down the road, but that they will have a launch party for it at the Fountain Theatre.
He encouraged people who care about theater to visit the library’s theater collection, either online or in person.
“There are places we can go to look and research the history of our city and our art form,” Sachs said.
When Krieger began taking photos, the internet wasn’t readily available. Home computers were rare. Many of the items in the archives are photos that have never been digitized.
“Photographs are hugely important,” Sachs said. “They capture the essence of your organization or the life of a play. It’s a crucial tool to any arts organization.”
Sachs said that they never did posed shots at the Fountain Theatre for production photos. Instead, Krieger came to a full final dress rehearsal and shoot the play while it was taking place.
“Ed had a knack for capturing the magic of a moment,” Sachs said. “(The shoot) had an aliveness to it that you just cannot manufacture. He took many of our iconic images that we’ve used in show posters and press releases through the years.”
Others recognized his genius as well. His images appeared in prominent publications.
American Theatre magazine highlighted him in 2015 as one of several nationally recognized theater photographers.
Many times, Sachs said, of the legion of people it takes to create theater who generate the most publicity are actors, directors, playwrights and designers.
Yet, he said, there is also the photographer who drives up in his beat-up old car, with his camera, tripod and light meter in the backseat and then schleps his gear into the theater.
“He sets up his lights and takes the photographs,” Sachs said. “That plays an important part of the art we create. Those images that a photographer generates become the visual imprint of the work we do. It’s important that people honor that and understand the importance of their contribution.”