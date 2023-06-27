The crimson cape, mischievous manners and tongue-tripping lyrics are not new to Katy Geraghty.
She first traipsed onto the stage and “Into the Woods” as Little Red Riding Hood when she was 9 while living in her hometown of Gloucester, Massachusetts, singing the famed Stephen Sondheim song “I Know Things Now.”
The things she knows now, which have come from decades of training and performing, led to a return as the girl headed to granny’s house in the Broadway revival of the Sondheim’s 1987 musical (with book by James Lapine) based on several iconic fairytales.
What began last year as a concert performance by New York’s Encores! company led to a limited run on Broadway that was extended several times until January. Building on that success, most of the original cast was enticed into a brief eight-city engagement ending at Downtown’s Ahmanson Theatre. Directed by Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods” opens Tuesday, June 27.
And while Geraghty feels at home in a role she played a few times, the entirety of her career still seems like a fairytale to her.
“I always say that I’m never convinced that this is what I do,” she explained. “I’m just aware that this is what I’m doing. My whole career has felt like a series of happy accidents, where I work very hard and I feel that I deserve everything that I get, but I have kind of just stumbled into some really brilliant pieces.”
That stumbling began when a teacher heard her singing and told her parents she had real talent. Unsure, her mother, as a lesson to show that being a professional actor is hard, took her to a huge open audition for “Annie.” But the lesson backfired … in a good way.
“There were many, many rounds during that whole audition process, because there was like 700-some odd of us at the beginning of the day,” she said. “At the end, I think there were 12. And throughout all of those cuts, when they would be calling names, I kept looking around and seeing all of these mothers and their children screaming and happy when their names got called. And each time I just respectfully raised my hand and said that I was here — and looked at my mother being completely gobsmacked.”
Soon after studying theater at UMass Amherst, Geraghty made her Broadway debut in 2017’s “Groundhog Day.”
While she enjoyed that show, as well as her turns as Tracy in “Hairspray,” it’s Sondheim’s work, in particular “Into the Woods,” that holds a special place for her. And as she has aged, the role of Red Riding Hood has become more meaningful to her life.
“I like that she’s so ferocious, like she makes me feel fiercer because she’s this power-hungry little kid that maybe doesn’t necessarily know what she’s doing when she’s wielding a knife around like a crazy person,” she said. “But if a little kid can do it and stand up against the literal wolves in her life, then why shouldn’t I?”
While “Into the Woods” often is noted for its elaborate sets and production values, this version is simpler, because it was created quickly for the Encores! concert, which associate director Martavius Parrish appreciates.
“We have our orchestra located centrally onstage, and not have them shoved into a pit to actually make them a part of the process of seeing and understanding the rhetoric and the vocabulary that goes into the creation of the experience of the show,” Parrish said. “And you partner that with the wonderful score and the wonderful book and you get a magical experience.”
That special quality prompted Center Theatre Group to become one of the few hosts across the country, according to Director of Communications Brett Webster.
“We’ve seen in our past seasons the shows that have really taken off with our audiences have been a celebration of music and performing, and ‘Into the Woods’ is all that and more,” Webster said. “And I think people are going to love seeing some of the biggest names on Broadway.”
The cast includes Tony winner Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife and Tony-nominated Montego Glover as the Witch. While Geraghty has less experience than many of her castmates, Parrish thinks her energy and wit bring a lot to the ensemble.
“She’s one of the funniest characters on the stage,” he said. “But when she has some realizations in the second act, it’s soul-crushing, because you see the loss of innocence that Red goes through as someone who thought that they knew so much and were so strong at the beginning of the play. She inhabits both the wit and the humor of that character but also the strength and groundedness that is unparalleled in my opinion.”
For Geraghty, it’s simply returning to a role that has felt right for her, whether as a 9-year-old beginner or as a seasoned performer. It’s because “Into the Woods” speaks not only to her life but to almost everyone.
“Because it is about humanity,” she said. “It is about hoping for something and yearning for something, and then what happens when you get it, and maybe realizing that you didn’t know what you wanted all along. There are so many stories in it that we all deal with in so many different ways in our lives that it applies to everyone.”
