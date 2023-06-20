Jason Mraz is recalling the early days of his career by playing a solo acoustic show at the Grammy Museum on Thursday, June 22.
It serves as a release party for his eighth album, “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride,” due Friday, June 23. An audience Q&A is also planned.
With “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride,” Mraz continues his message of hope while offering guidance.
“I feel like music has always been a guide for me,” Mraz said during a Zoom call.
“So, when I tap into something that I’ve read or downloaded on a retreat or a long walk or learned a new life lesson, I try to weave that into my songs. I’ve tried to do that on many, many albums.”
This album, however, will get listeners off the couch and moving.
“It’s so easy to lose touch with reality when we’re living in a virtual reality all the time,” Mraz said.
The lead track, “I Feel Like Dancing,” did just that, inspiring a popular TikTok dance.
“I love that,” he said. “I saw it coming. Dancing on the internet, it’s been around since as long as the internet has. I also wanted to create a dance song because I needed it in my life. I needed a kick in the ass to move my body. I’ve spent too much of my life standing on the sidelines of the dance floor as an ‘almost dancer’ just hyping on the side, but never got into the center to take my moment. I wanted to have that moment.”
Mraz said the song has been a long time coming as well. He was inspired to write it during a 2015 tour when he saw other performers who danced.
“I made a song in 2017, ‘I Feel Like Dancing’ was the first version, (but) it didn’t make sense at the time to have a song that was so visual,” he said.
“The song just sat on the shelf forever. Since 2015/2017 everyone understands I like to dance, and it looks like this is a big part of our online culture. So, this is an idea whose time has finally come.”
The title of the album is apropos. Mraz said he has been on quite the mystical, magical, rhythmical radical ride the past few years.
“The rhythmical part is what’s comforting because it implies that there’s a pattern and we get another chance,” Mraz said.
Mraz is constantly mystified by music.
“There are ways to drop out and give yourself a mystical, magical, rhythmical, radical ride,” Mraz said.
“I think we can also do that with breathwork, with singing and with music. Singing is an opportunity to experience your breath, and breathing in and out is all of what life is about.”
According to Mraz, the album’s tracks were written over a period of years because, just like “I Feel like Dancing,” they were ideas that needed time to be fully realized and “fit into a pie.”
Most of the songs were started in 2019 and written throughout the pandemic with the band Raining Jane, part of whom he refers to as his “Super Band.”
“Music was a way for myself and my colleagues to counter a lot of the negativity that was in the media,” Mraz said. “It was a way for us to counter that with hope and optimism and continuing to breathe life into relationships and our joy and our loves and our hobbies.”
Each time they got together, they took COVID-19 tests to ensure their safety.
“It felt like we were actually traveling to a bubble like going to outer space to do science experiments with songs to see what we could come up with,” Mraz said. “And it was a fun process because every song is born on acoustic instruments. We were sitting around playing acoustic songs, but then knowing we’re going to try to get into the studio and energize them.”
Mraz said he had a blast writing the songs because it was collaborative.
“I didn’t put pressure on myself to try to come up with every answer and solution for the world,” Mraz said. “I really wanted to lean on or listen to others and hear what a council had to think about age and time and healing and forgiveness and gratitude going forward.”
Earlier this year, Mraz opened for Jimmy Buffet at the inaugural concert for Snapdragon Stadium in his hometown of San Diego. Mraz was thrilled to be a part of that event.
“The experience was great,” he said. “Jimmy Buffet is an icon. He survived decades of partying and drinking and telling jokey songs, and I like to think that my music is also lighthearted. I’m glad they saw there was a similarity between the two of us.”
Mraz’s favorite part of every concert is standing backstage, right before he walks out.
“Because I’m aware that only people with badges get to be backstage and so I’m still geeking out that I have a badge like, ‘Oh my gosh, they let me backstage,’” Mraz said.
“And then this feeling of walking out into the light and being welcomed by an audience is such a huge boost to one’s emotions, confidence, ego, spirit and nervous system. All of it is just like firing. I’m left with this sense of wonder and gratitude and enormous privilege.”
Mraz said he feels incredibly privileged to have 90 minutes to two hours of people’s time.
“Time is our greatest wealth, and people are sharing their time with me so that I could do my little song and dance, and so it’s such a cool feeling to drop into that,” Mraz said.
Mraz, 45, released his debut studio album, “Waiting for My Rocket to Come,” in 2002. It spawned the Top 20 hit “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry).” His next two studio albums, 2005’s “Mr. A-Z” and 2008’s “We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.” peaked in the Top 5.
After 21 years of releasing music, Mraz said it’s easy to stay passionate. It allows him to make something out of nothing.
“As soon as we strike an instrument, we have created something,” Mraz said. “That chord, it’s resonating through the room; it’s echoing and reverberating around. That to me is alchemy. That’s magic. That’s something to be mystified by, and that’s what keeps me coming back.”
Mraz remembers his mom sitting him at a piano when he was 3 or 4 and just getting to bang on it. Mesmerized by the sound, he could sing and harmonize with it, entertaining himself and hoping others were, too.
“That magic trick is what keep me going back to music again and again and again,” Mraz said. “If I burned myself out on a tour and constant playing, I might take a short break, but the break is never long enough because the magic is too potent. I want to sit back down and rediscover something.”
“The Drop”: Jason Mraz
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22
WHERE: Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $50
INFO: 213-725-5700, grammymuseum.org