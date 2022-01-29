Unnamed Road Gallery is presenting “Mapping the Dragons,” an intimate group show of three artists who venture outside the borders, from Feb. 16-25.
Artists Gayle Friedman, Hikaru Hayakawa and Armando Adrian-Lopez are coming together in an intimate group show featuring painting, printmaking, sculpture and installation.
At least as far back as the 10th century, mapmakers depicted dragons and other ferocious creatures around the edges of maps. These images indicated uncharted territories, dangerous shoals or, at times, the sincere belief that actual sea serpents and monsters lurked there.
Modern cartographers may eschew depictions of fire-breathing beasts to warn of peril, but the association remains. Although the oft-quoted phrase “hic svnt dracones” (Latin for “Here be dragons”) actually appears only on two surviving medieval globes, those words have come to mean in modern usage “that’s a nasty can of worms” or “beware, it’s a Pandora’s box.” Programmers and hackers use the same phrase embedded in computer code to designate something utterly indecipherable or a virus lurking.
Yet for artists, “dragons” can fuel creative expression. A painter or sculptor brave enough to explore monster-infested seas can sometimes break new ground. Whether the dragons are personal demons, societal wrongs or the stuff of our communal dreams and nightmares, it can be a rich vein for artistic mining.
The three artists in the “Mapping the Dragons” exhibit are very different artists and, each in their own way, confront unmapped and unvisited territories. It is then not entirely coincidental that the paradoxical, the surreal and the symbolic come to play in the work of each, in surprising and powerful ways.
Friedman received Artist Fellowship Grants from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities from 2018-22. In June 2018, her first solo show, “Measuring the Weight of Longing,” opened at International Arts and Artists at Hillyer Gallery, Washington, D.C. In November 2020, she presented her second solo show, “The Dangerous Playground,” at Red Dirt Studio, Mt. Rainier, Maryland, where she was an artist in residence. Friedman lives and works in Washington, D.C., where she maintains a fine art jewelry practice alongside her sculptural work.
Hayakawa, on the other hand, is a sculptor, painter and photographer whose work focuses on scale, time, human and geological history, paradox and juxtaposition. He is captivated by maps and globes, often incorporating them into his art, using them to communicate in intuitive and nonverbal ways.
Born in Osaka, Japan, Hayakawa received a BFA from Kyoto Seika University. He moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and later earned his MFA at Otis Art Institute of Parsons School of Design (now Otis College of Art and Design). He has participated in many solo and group shows in Los Angeles, New York City, Japan, Seoul and other locales. He currently lives and works in Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles County.
Finally, Adrian-Lopez is a self-taught painter and mixed-media assemblage sculptor. He was born and raised in a small village in southwest Mexico, immigrating to the United States in 1988. He is a Purepecha native, an Indigenous pre-Columbian people with a distinct language and culture dating from at least the 10th century.
Adrian-Lopez’s work stems from Mexican folk art traditions often combined with modern and surreal elements and themes. His grandfather was a master basket weaver and craftsman who had a strong influence on the young artist as a child. A tradition of fashioning dolls from corn husks and twigs to occupy children while their parents worked in the fields inspired Armando to make his first doll at 4 years old.
He currently resides with his partner in Abiquiu, New Mexico. Many of the materials used in his 3D mixed-media sculptures are collected from their land in rural northern New Mexico.
Unnamed Road, which is hosting “Mapping the Dragons,” is a new kind of gallery, featuring curated shows in borrowed spaces. Unnamed Road introduces and promotes extraordinary artists who have limited access to the usual routes to exhibitions and representation. These include self-taught, LGBTQ, POC, elder, female, rural, emerging and unrepresented artists. It features pop-up exhibition shows in private homes and other special art projects in the greater Los Angeles area.
Founder and curator Lynn Dougherty earned an MA in art business from Sotheby’s Institute/Claremont Graduate University and Drucker Management School. She has a background in documentary filmmaking for National Geographic TV, Discovery Channel, PBS and others.
“Mapping the Dragons”
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 16-25;
5 p.m. February 16 opening night event
WHERE: START Los Angeles, 2270 Venice Boulevard
INFO: unnamedroadgallery.com