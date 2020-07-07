Country star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan

Country star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is scheduled to play the Staples Center on August 27, 2021. 

 Photo courtesy Luke Bryan

Due to the ongoing developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Microsoft Theater and Staples Center shows have been postponed or canceled and the staff is working diligently with promoters to get them rescheduled, if possible. All ticket purchases will be valid for the new date and time. 

Visit microsofttheater.com or staplescenter.com for continual updates on their event schedules.

 

Microsoft Theater

 

Grupo Firme: July 25

Femme It Forward Presents Love Language: August 14

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: August 15

Boyz II Men: August 21

Teo Gonzalez and Jorge Falcon: October 2

Jose Luis Perales: October 3

Franco Escamilla: October 11

Judas Priest: October 15

Jesus Adrian Romero: October 16

Baby Shark Live: November 8

Ricardo Montaner: February 21

Pancho Barraza: February 27

Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra: March 6

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue: March 12 to March 13

Lindsey Stirling: July 20, 2021

Trolls Live!: July 24 and July 25

Bethel Music’s Heaven Come Conference: August 12 to August 14

 

Staples Center

 

Jurassic World Live: Canceled (July 17 to July 19)

Camila Cabello: Canceled (August 7)

Janet Jackson: Canceled (August 12)

The Lumineers: Postponed (August 21)

Roger Waters: Postponed (September 10 and September 11)

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin (September 17 and September 18)

Krush Groove: September 25

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Canceled (October 10)

Celine Dion: Postponed (TBA)

Wild ‘N Out Live: Postponed (TBA)

The Weeknd: August 13, 2021, to August 15, 2021

Luke Bryan: August 27, 2021

