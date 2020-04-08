Due to the ongoing developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Microsoft Theater shows in March through May have been postponed or canceled and the staff is working diligently with promoters to get them rescheduled, if possible. All ticket purchases will be valid for the new date and time.
Visit microsofttheater.com for continual updates on its event schedule.
• Teo González & Jorge Falcón, originally March 13, has been rescheduled to October 2.
• Pancho Barraza, set for March 14, is now October 9.
• “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” on March 29 has been canceled.
• Boyz II Men on April 3 is now August 21.
• “Baby Shark Live!” on April 5 was moved to November 8.
• Jose Luis Perales on April 17 is now October 3.
• Franco Escamilla, set for April 24, is now October 11.
• Ricardo Montaner on April 25 has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon.
• “Femme It Forward presents Love Language,” scheduled for April 30, will be held August 14.
• “Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” set for May 2 and May 3, has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon.
• Jesus Adrian Romero’s performance on May 10 will now be held October 16.