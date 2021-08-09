Concerts and events have returned to DTLA, including the Microsoft Theater and the Staples Center.
Tickets are on sale for Tyler, the Creator’s show on March 31 at the Staples Center.
As for the Microsoft Theater, new shows include Dream Theater on Oct. 31, Fuerza Regida on Nov. 24, and Los Alegres del Barranco on Nov. 27.
Upcoming shows at the Staples Center
Lil Baby, Sept. 24
Gold Over America Tour, Sept. 25
Kane Brown, Oct. 2
Luke Bryan, Oct. 8
Dan + Shay, Oct. 15
Pepe Aguilar, Oct. 17 and Nov. 6
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19
Calibash, Jan. 14 to Jan. 16
Banda MS, Feb. 18
Bad Bunny, Feb. 24
Justin Bieber, March 7 and March 8
The Weeknd, March 18 to March 20
Tyler, the Creator, March 31
Celine Dion, April 14 and April 15
Eric Church, May 7
Roger Waters, Sept. 27 and Sept. 28
Microsoft Theater shows
Pancho Barraza, Aug. 21
Eslabon Armado, Aug. 28
Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 30
Roberto Tapia, Sept. 26
Gerardo Ortiz, Oct. 2
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, Oct. 6
Jesus Adrian Romero: Oct. 8
Intocable, Oct. 9
Hasan Minhaj, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16
Mike Epps, Oct. 22
Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour, Oct. 23
Dream Theater, Oct. 30
Jose Luis Perales, Nov. 2
Karol G, Nov. 4
Moein, Nov. 6
American Music Awards, Nov. 21
Fuerza Regida, Nov. 24
L.O.L. Surprise! Live, Nov. 26
Los Alegres Del Barranco, Nov. 27
Pedro Fernandez, Dec. 12
The Go-Go’s, Dec. 29
Il Divo, Feb. 6