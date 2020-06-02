Due to the ongoing developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Microsoft Theater and Staples Center shows have been postponed or canceled and the staff is working diligently with promoters to get them rescheduled, if possible. All ticket purchases will be valid for the new date and time.
Visit microsofttheater.com for continual updates on its event schedule. Some shows have yet to be postponed or scheduled. Updates, as of May 27, for the Microsoft Theater are as follows:
Lindsey Stirling, July 21, postponed
Grupo Firme, July 25
“Trolls Live!” August 1 and August 2
“Femme It Forward Presents Love Language,” August 14
The Australian Pink Floyd Show, August 15
Boyz II Men, August 21
Teo Gonzalez and Jorge Falcon, October 2
Jose Luis Perales, October 3
Franco Escamilla, October 11
Judas Priest, October 15
Jesus Adrian Romero, October 16
“Baby Shark Live!” November 8
Pepe Aguilar, postponed TBD
“Smoke Me Out Tour,” canceled
Ricardo Montaner, postponed TBD
Pancho Barraza, February 27
“Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour,” March 6
“Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” March 12 and March 13
Below are updates on shows at the Staples Center as of May 27. Visit staplescenter.com for more information.
“Jurassic World Live Tour,” July 17 to July 19, canceled
Camila Cabello, August 7, canceled
Janet Jackson, August 12, postponed
The Lumineers, August 21
Roger Waters, September 10 and September 11, postponed
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, September 17 and September 18
Krush Groove, September 25
Luke Bryan, October 9
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, October 10
Celine Dion, postponed, TBA
“Wild ‘N Out Live,” postponed TBA
The Weeknd, August 13 to August 15, 2021