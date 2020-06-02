The Lumineers

The Lumineers are scheduled to play the Staples Center on August 21. The band canceled its May and June shows.

 Photo by Danny Clinch

Due to the ongoing developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Microsoft Theater and Staples Center shows have been postponed or canceled and the staff is working diligently with promoters to get them rescheduled, if possible. All ticket purchases will be valid for the new date and time. 

Visit microsofttheater.com for continual updates on its event schedule. Some shows have yet to be postponed or scheduled. Updates, as of May 27, for the Microsoft Theater are as follows:

 

Lindsey Stirling, July 21, postponed

Grupo Firme, July 25

“Trolls Live!” August 1 and August 2

“Femme It Forward Presents Love Language,” August 14

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, August 15

Boyz II Men, August 21

Teo Gonzalez and Jorge Falcon, October 2

Jose Luis Perales, October 3

Franco Escamilla, October 11

Judas Priest, October 15

Jesus Adrian Romero, October 16

“Baby Shark Live!” November 8

Pepe Aguilar, postponed TBD

“Smoke Me Out Tour,” canceled

Ricardo Montaner, postponed TBD

Pancho Barraza, February 27

“Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour,” March 6

“Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” March 12 and March 13

 

Below are updates on shows at the Staples Center as of May 27. Visit staplescenter.com for more information. 

 

“Jurassic World Live Tour,” July 17 to July 19, canceled

Camila Cabello, August 7, canceled

Janet Jackson, August 12, postponed

The Lumineers, August 21

Roger Waters, September 10 and September 11, postponed

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, September 17 and September 18

Krush Groove, September 25

Luke Bryan, October 9

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, October 10

Celine Dion, postponed, TBA

“Wild ‘N Out Live,” postponed TBA

The Weeknd, August 13 to August 15, 2021

