Mon Dieu Projects’ 2nd show bridges gap between figurative form, impression

Mon Dieu Projects’ second show, “Abstract Adjacent,” strips away most, but not all, of the figurative elements from the gallery’s inaugural show, “Intimate Exchanges.” While “Intimate Exchanges” featured artists from around the world, “Abstract Adjacent” hones in on LA-based talent in addition to international artists. The exhibit is currently on display until mid-July. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment.
The show reflects the midline between the gallery’s two founders’ artistic sensibilities. Juno Youn prefers work with a figurative lean, while Spencer Walker revels in the abstract. The combined works fill a space of ambiguity and create a dialogue that begs the question: “What is abstract?”
“We didn’t really want to pigeonhole the show as one thing. It’s more about how everything works one with another,” Youn explained.
It was vital for the pair to tap into the local arts community for their second show, which features LA-based artists like painter Christopher Kuhn, artist Nadege Monchera Baer, painter Rick Boling and photographer Bernardo Montgomery, the latter of whom the pair met coincidentally at their local frame shop. An emerging young artist, Montgomery prints his photographs on copper, allowing the metal to oxidize and organically shift the print as it ages. Kuhn and Baer are both established LA painters.
“He’s mastered creating all complicated patterns, colors and symbols into abstract works,” Youn said of Kuhn and his signature layered paintings, which reflect LA’s constant tumult and change. Originally from France, Baer is a seasoned painter based out of Mount Washington whose work plays with abstraction and perspective.
Walker and Youn also included an international mix of artists from Mexico, Berlin and the great Canadian North, such as Jaehong Ahn, Eva Blue, Lucas Biagini and Jeff Nachtigall.
Toronto-based artist Lucas Biagini uses clay-based paints to create texturally complex three-dimensional paintings, which express the full spectrum of abstraction and reflect the sensory overload of the other pieces in the exhibition.
Other artists like photographer Eva Blue toe the line between abstraction and figuration. Her exhibited pieces document her foray into the northern Canadian wilderness. While figurative, her photos capture nature’s most abstract phenomenon, the aurora borealis, which are further abstracted by the glass on which the images are printed.
Throughout the exhibit, each artist plays with the idea of abstraction, whether that be through technique, color or concept. They may fall squarely under the abstract umbrella or relatively “adjacent” to it. The show leaves room for a nuanced interpretation of the genre and allows for a wide breadth of artistic voices.
Mon Dieu Projects
720 E. 18th Street, Ground Floor, Los Angeles