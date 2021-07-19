The Midnight Mission is looking to entertain and inspire those living on Skid Row with an upcoming event.
As music is a survival tactic for many people in dealing with life’s difficulties, The Midnight Mission will host Music With A Mission (MWAM) from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in the courtyard at 601 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles.
MWAM is aimed at bringing the community together through music. Musicians bring their instruments and play for our homeless and near-homeless guests. It is an intimate setting, so musicians will have the opportunity to interact with guests, answer questions and/or talk about music and its history.
In addition, musicians are encouraged to invite their fan bases so they can engage and enjoy music with individuals they would not normally encounter in their daily lives.
As part of the event, Midnight Mission is bringing Street Symphony back for its 72nd visit.
Street Symphony brings ensembles of world-class musicians to perform for guests. This week’s program will feature the Street Symphony Strings and Ase Ashe Drummers from the Heart. Street Symphony will also provide beverages for guests.
Street Symphony, directed by violinist Vijay Gupta, desires to create a space where its musicians can cultivate authentic change by inviting communities affected by homelessness and incarceration to share stories, deepen relationships and illuminate humanity through transformative musical experiences.
Street Symphony ensembles perform and bring educational workshops to audiences at homeless shelters in Downtown Los Angeles and public events for the community at large, aimed to raise awareness for mental health issues, incarceration and homelessness. Its mission at large is to bring music to the most underserved communities throughout Los Angeles.
In addition to the musical performances by Street Symphony, Fleurs et Sel — a local woman- and minority-owned baking company that makes sweet treats in small batches — will provide cookies for guests.
Founder Lara Adekoya was inspired to follow her passion for cookies and community after being laid off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year since, Adekoya and her cookies have found themselves everywhere from the homes of Issa Rae, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Mindy Weiss to pop-up events at The Grove and the production sets of Warner Bros.’ “You,” HBO’s “Insecure” and, most recently, National Geographic.
Through all her success, Adekoya remains committed to the community and is excited to give back by sharing her sweet treats with the guests of The Midnight Mission.
Sponsors are currently sought for this ever-growing community event. If you are interested, contact Georgia Berkovich at 213-624-4588 or gberkovich@midnightmission.org.
For more information on Midnight Mission, go to midnightmission.org. For more information on Street Symphony, go to streetsymphony.org.