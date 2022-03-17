A musician’s touring lifestyle is not suited for everyone.
But singer Elle King says she was born to do it.
“It is such a massive release for me,” the four-time Grammy-nominated singer said about touring. “I feel like that is what I was put on this earth to do: perform, create and make music, and bring joy.
King is preparing to “bring joy” to Los Angeles when she plays the Fonda Theatre on Monday, March 28.
Entertainment is in King’s blood, as her father is Rob Schneider. She was attracted to the lifestyle from a young age.
“I had an interesting childhood,” King said. “I knew that I had the bug, and I knew that I wanted to perform.
“I did a lot of musical theater. I had taken lessons with different musical instruments, and I just love being onstage. I didn’t do well in school. So, the only times I was celebrated was when I was in a play or musical or a music or arts class.”
At age 15, King used a fake ID — with her mother’s blessing — to “stay out late and play in bars.”
“I knew that I loved doing it, but I didn’t know that when I started performing that it would end up being my whole life and create this beautiful career that I have now,” King said. “I just knew I wanted to perform, and music was the best way that I could express myself and be myself. It’s beautiful.”
Pandemic break
With the world on lockdown, King took the time to focus on other things.
“It was very interesting to see my kind of routine waking up in a new city every day and just my whole routine of touring (go away),” King said.
“I didn’t know how to be in one place or how to make my house nice and keep a house. Now it’s been a beautiful blessing because I was able to have a pregnancy and have a baby and I’ve had time to be a mother.”
Her son, Lucky, will join her on the tour.
“It’s hard to be away from your family, your friends and your home,” King said. “That’s why the people that you tour with, your band and crew, it’s so important that you have a good attitude and that you get along together, because they become family.
“Most times, you live on mobile bunk beds with these people in very close quarters and it can be tough. Now I am a new mom, and my baby will be coming on tour with us.
“I know that there are difficult things about touring, but you kind of have to be made for it or not. If you’re not made for it, you’re going to be miserable and you’re probably not going to be touring very long. I definitely was made to do this, so I genuinely love and enjoy being on the road.”
The jaunt — dubbed “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — is named after her Grammy-nominated duet with country star Miranda Lambert. To say she didn’t expect the nod is an understatement.
“I feel like kind of an (expletive) for saying this, but I didn’t even know that the Grammy nominations were coming out that day,” King admitted. “I couldn’t have thought that I was further away from being in the running.”
She found out about the nomination when her friend sent a congratulatory text message.
“I was knee deep into changing diapers and cleaning up frickin’ baby puke. It just wasn’t even on my radar,” she said.
“I just sat in disbelief for probably 45 minutes on the floor just staring at the wall because I couldn’t believe it. It was a beautiful thing to come out of an insane and very intense couple of years.
“When you get nominated for a Grammy, it’s like winning. It’s so cool just to be nominated and to have your peers in music. It makes you feel really seen. Win or lose, it’s such an incredible experience.”
Elle King w/Lola Kirke
WHEN: 9 p.m. Monday, March 28
WHERE: Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $35
INFO: 323-464-6269, fondatheatre.com