Actors fumbled with their costumes outside the Frida Kahlo Theater in Downtown LA as the cast of “Mystery Theater Horror Show” prepared to pose for character portraits. It was an important rehearsal, with everyone ready for a technical run-through of the show.
“Can you tell who I am?” Kelsey Gibson asked. “Usually, people can spot the inspiration pretty quickly.”
Gibson was referring to her character Janet, inspired by Susan Sarandon’s character in the cult classic film “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The production loosely follows the plot of the movie and uses puppetry, shadow theater and live acting to tell the story of a theater troupe from outer space who comes to Earth after they are displaced by Elon Musk from their home planet.
Michael Bierman and Meri Pakarinen gathered the group and ensured everyone had all the components of their costume before photography began. Bierman and Pakarinen founded the Strindberg Laboratory as a nonprofit that creates community-based theater with persons of diverse backgrounds.
Most of the actors involved in the production are people with autism or other learning disabilities and returning citizens. Bierman explained the cast was deeply involved in creating the script and “at the end of the day, this is a very professional production.” The central theme of displacement, he said, echoes the actors’ real-life mission to find belonging and purpose in society.
“To watch this group of actors evolve and grow as people and adults and create these roles — their personalities have blossomed — it’s been a marvel to watch. I feel very fortunate to be an observer and a participant in this process,” Beirman said.
David Krieger, who plays the leading role of Frank, gave some insight into how “Mystery Theater Horror Show” has helped him come out of his shell and find a comfortable community of people.
“I can relate to (Frank) because he has no filter. He can just be whatever he wants to be and doesn’t care what people think,” Krieger remarked. “I feel like I’m that person more and more, and I am becoming more comfortable with myself. Being Frank has really made it easier to open up and show a different side of myself that I don’t normally show other people.”
Michael Esparza, the puppeteer who plays characters Stan and Joe Shmoe, echoed Krieger’s sentiments.
“The reason I started doing puppeteering was because I could say things as this little muppet that I can’t say myself. Stan is just all the thoughts in my head that build up all day.”
Esparza emphasized that beyond being a fulfilling production, “Mystery Theater Horror Show” and other plays produced at the Strindberg Laboratory provide professional opportunities unavailable elsewhere. As a scriptwriter, Esparza felt it was important to note the opportunities the nonprofit has given him to pursue his passion, especially in light of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.
Elizabeth Beltran, who plays Callaca, noted that the production is accessible because tickets are free.
“I want to make sure people know that this is a free event. It’s not very likely that there’s anything free like this in LA, and it’s important to get audiences to return to the theater after COVID,” she said.
Harriet Levine, who became involved in the show because her daughter Becca was one of the actors, explained that the production of “Mystery Theater Horror Show” began over Zoom during the pandemic. Once things started to open up, the group evolved into acting with puppets in the park. Eventually, once restrictions were lifted, they began seriously developing a script.
Gibson elaborated on why Strindberg Laboratory has been so important to her as an actor.
“I’ve been (acting) with Strindberg for six years now. It’s really opened up a whole new window for me in performing arts (and has shown me) that the arts can be inclusive for everyone. It shows that you can be creative even if you don’t stick to a script; you can be creative with improv and other ways like puppets.”
The creativity is evident in the final product the Strindberg troupe has created. Becca, whose goal is to become a voice actor, brought that passion into the production with a musical number. Esparza demonstrated his talent for stand-up comedy using his puppet, Stan, who riffs off the audience as they are seated for the show.
The production is interactive, another way the actors chose to express their creativity. The show commences outside the Frida Kahlo Theater as the audience trails newlywed couple Janet and Brad as they discover a strange and otherworldly audition. As Janet and Brad move inside for their chance to be cast in a Hollywood production, the audience accompanies them and is seated as if they were fellow actors waiting to audition.
The troupe didn’t want to spoil the surprise ending, so they concluded by returning to the theme of displacement and belonging.
“I feel like we need theater,” Krieger said. “It’s a way to express ourselves and tell everyone that even though we all have different interests or come from different backgrounds, or have different beliefs, we are all human beings on this planet. (We want to) spread joy to everyone and say that you’re not alone and people should be proud of who they are.”
“Mystery Theater Horror Show
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 4 p.m., Sunday, June 25, and 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1
WHERE: Frida Kahlo Theater, 2332 Fourth Street, Los Angeles
COST: Free
INFO: strindberglaboratory.com