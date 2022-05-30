Neon has long played an important role in painting the image of Los Angeles as a bustling city with a thriving nightlife. As the sun sets over the Pacific, iconic signs like Mel’s Drive-in and Hollywood and Vine illuminate the city with a neon glow that catches the eye and captivates the imagination.
For the past three decades, the Museum of Neon Art has led neon-focused tours across LA County. On May 14, the museum launched its new season of Neon Cruises that invites audiences atop a double-decker bus for an open-air night excursion from Downtown to Hollywood and back. The tours are led by author Eric Lynxwiler and will run until Sunday, Sept. 18.
“I love sharing Los Angeles with people,” Lynxwiler said. “I can’t tell you how much I adore this city. I’ve lived here all my life. … I can’t believe I’ve been doing (the tours) for all these years, but I wouldn’t change that. Part of me is a ham, part of me is a teacher, and it’s really just a lot of fun.”
The live narrated tour departs from Downtown LA and points out neon’s historic and aesthetic dimensions while placing them firmly within the context of 20th century LA’s cultural history. From the classic movie marquees of the Downtown theater district and the glowing pagodas of Chinatown to the glittering lights of Hollywood, audiences will see both innovative electrical advertising as well as outstanding examples of contemporary art on this award-winning tour.
Part historic tour, part stand-up comedy and fully a love letter to Los Angeles, this tour is crafted for locals who may have missed parts of the city’s history hidden in plain sight, as well as tourists who want an offbeat insider’s look into what makes the area glow.
“I’m showing people a Los Angeles that they never knew existed,” Lynxwiler said. “A lot of people just don’t explore beyond their backyard, and they don’t see how many little Los Angeleses there are in this world. Dorothy Parker said that Los Angeles was 97 neighborhoods in search of a city, and I’m going to celebrate all 97 of those neighborhoods if I possibly can.”
Though Lynxwiler’s wit and voluminous knowledge of the city remains constant, he has had to adapt the tour’s route over the years as the city’s signage continues to change. There have been several nights that he has driven a tour and begun introducing a neon sign only to turn the corner and find that it had disappeared.
In one instance, Lynxwiler led a tour that saw a sign removed in front of the audience. He stopped the bus and called an intermission to the tour so that he could find out why the sign, which said “Jesus saves” on the back of the United Artists Theatre, was being removed and how he could save it. It was never seen again.
“The city changes around us all the time,” Lynxwiler said. “It’s hard to picture Los Angeles without neon, just like it’s hard to picture Los Angeles without palm trees or automobiles. The city of LA grew up with cars in the heyday of neon in jazz-age America. It all happened at the exact same time. While Los Angeles was getting skyscrapers, we were growing up in an era of automobiles, neon and entertainment.”
In the 1920s, Downtown LA was booming with movie theaters that boasted enormous neon marquees. Businesses across the county utilized neon signage to attract visitors from both personal automobiles and the Red Car rail lines. Neon become a sign of modernity.
“Neon wasn’t born in darkness,” Lynxwiler explained. “We lived in the world of incandescent lights, but suddenly those incandescent lights became long strings of neon tubes that could be bent in absolutely any shape imaginable. Whatever you imagined could become a neon sign. It could be a beer pouring or an eagle flapping its wings. … The city of Los Angeles was suddenly getting color and animated motion and signage that was multistories tall.”
Even after the Second World War saw the city’s neon lights switched off for fear of attack, LA remained home to a plethora of historic signage and some of the tallest neon installments in the state.
“There was a long-standing myth that Los Angeles had the first neon sign in the United States and that it would stop traffic for blocks and blocks,” MONA Executive Director Corrie Siegel said. “That was disproven a couple years back by our board Secretary Dydia DeLyser and her partner, Paul Greenstein, but there’s still this lore and sheen about neon. … It speaks to the way that LA both represents itself and is represented to the outside world.”
The art and imagery of neon signage became an integral part of community identities across LA, including Chinatown, an area born from the destruction of LA’s original, organically grown community of Chinese Americans displaced to make way for Union Station. In Chinatown, neon became a way for the new generation of American-born Chinese residents to distinguish themselves from their mothers and fathers and visually express their presence in the community.
“It speaks to how something can be so real and so seated in identity but also can be all about the spectacular,” Siegel said. “Los Angeles is a place that is deeply embedded culturally and has so many diverse stories to tell.
“There’s this bad rap about LA having no history and that the reason why we can’t talk about history is nothing exists. But the signage is proof that there’s this continuation from the 1920s onward of this really rich history that’s not only just this textbook history, but it’s about communities across Los Angeles, what they’ve experienced, why these different areas are so vibrant, ever-changing and dynamic, and why they need to be preserved.”
Near the end of 20th century, cities across the United States began outlawing neon signs because many of them hadn’t been well maintained and were seen as symbols of decline. In the last few decades, though, Los Angeles has experienced a neon renaissance following initiatives like “Bring Back Broadway” that relit old neon signs.
“When I started this tour, I could drive down Broadway completely dark and people would say, ‘How disappointing it was to do a neon tour and not see any working neon,’” Lynxwiler described. “Now driving down Broadway, there are restored theater marquees and giant vertical signs that have been re-illuminated. … Broadway is looking fantastic to me. Little Tokyo is shining bright again. Hollywood is aglow.
“We’re seeing this move throughout a lot of the United States, this recognition that neon is historic and neon is something that cities want as an element of revitalization. Not only is it important to save the neon; it’s important to save the legacies, the businesses and the communities that were served by these businesses. Every neon sign is bent by hand, by a skilled craftsperson. It always comes back to this history of a person, of people.”
By riding through the illuminated city atop a double-decker bus, Lynxwiler hopes that audiences will be able to witness LA’s neon transformation for themselves and see the city from a new perspective as they pass signs at eye-level view.
“It’s hard for me to explain what it’s like when your perspective of Los Angeles changes, and I’m not just talking about a perspective change from being on the ground level of a sidewalk to being on top of a double-decker bus,” Lynxwiler said. “It’s also a mindset change. Suddenly you’re seeing Los Angeles in a new way, in a new light and taking notes of where to eat, where to drink, where to go and celebrate, where to explore.”
With the launch of its new Neon Cruises season, MONA seeks to transform the way Angelenos and tourists understand and celebrate the city, especially after two years of lockdowns and restricted travel.
“It’s so nice to board a bus and to realize you can travel in your own city and that those experiences will make you feel like you know it so much better and just have this renewed love for this place that most people only know a small sliver,” Siegel said. “This is a really nice way of coming back and reappreciating all that we have in this wonderful county.”
Neon Cruises
WHERE: Downtown location disclosed after booking confirmation
WHEN: 7 to 10:30 p.m. select days through Sunday, Sept. 18
COST: $65; $55 for MONA members
INFO: store.neonmona.org/collections/neon-cruises