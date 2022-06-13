Home to a thriving art scene, Los Angeles has long been a hotspot for artists whose work has both hung in grand museum galleries and coated the walls of the city’s underground.
To help elevate the voices of this city’s artistic talents, Downtown event center Magic Box LA has partnered with Grande Experiences, a global leader in multisensory art and culture experiences, to launch the world premiere of “Street Art Alive.”
With the approval and endorsement of more than 200 street artists from around the globe, Street Art Alive has transformed one of the city’s new digital art galleries, The Lume Los Angeles, into an unforgettable journey through the streets and alleys of more than 20 iconic cities, including New York City, London, São Paulo, Melbourne and Berlin.
“When (the founders) saw what was happening around the world and all that work that’s out on the streets in these different cities, there was a vision to use that incredible art with the same technology that they use with the van Gogh art to create an immersive, multisensory experience there,” event director Paul Bonet said.
The experience includes interactive installations, along with eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall, which artists from across the globe used as a canvas for their political statements and powerful social commentary.
Two of the three original sections of the wall, including the columns at the exhibit’s entrance, were painted by Kelly “RISK” Graval, one of the founders of the West Coast Graffiti movement. His work, titled “Anarch to Monarchy,” portrays the Buddha and a butterfly as symbols of hope and positivity.
“It’s quite a powerful moment when you stand in front of them,” Bonet said. “The division of a community through political powers is tragic. It’s outrageous. With things like the war going on in Ukraine, with things in Myanmar…There’s still the wall in Israel and Palestine. This is sort of symbolizing that and to make a statement on it…The Berlin Walls were pivotal in representing outrage and political dissent.”
Throughout the exhibit’s run, the Lume LA will invite local street artists to add their voices to the iconic concrete walls.
When visitors enter the space, they’re immediately transported back in time to a New York subway in the 1980s. The exhibit invited local artists to build pieces and paint graffiti-style artwork to mimic the appearance of one of the defining ages in street art history, when New York City graffiti artists had begun to capture the imagination of the rest of the world.
“What we’re trying to do there is bring you back to that point, so when people visit that space they get a sense of what it was like and where it all sort of began in a sense,” Bonet said. “In this entrance, we were trying to take people through a bit of the history and give them a real tactile sense of the work before they enter the digital gallery. Once they come through there, then they find themselves in this world of projected pieces, some that are animated.”
Street Art Alive has over 25,000 square feet of gallery space and more than 65 projectors. From a curated soundtrack with music from genre-defining legends of glam rock, post-punk and hip-hop to a geometrical design made of duct tape by artist Darel Carey, the exhibit showcases a breadth of work that spans borders, generations and media forms.
“It’s not so much statement work, but it’s fine art,” Bonet explained. “In our exhibit, we bring to light the fact that street art has moved from being graffiti. The artists who are doing this work are as valid as the artists that are hanging at The Broad. In fact, a lot of the artists hanging at The Broad were street artists.”
Though the loop of the exhibit runs or 45 minutes, Bonet explained that visitors often find themselves wandering through the exhibit for over two hours. With no set beginning and end to Street Art Alive, visitors can enter and exit at any point as they not only explore the work of local artists, but also worldwide creatives as well.
“LA is an incredible place for street art,” Bonet said. “LA is an art city as far as I’m concerned, and the people resonate with that. Angelinos are well versed on it, they respect it and appreciate it. Bringing this exhibit here, we weren’t taking the LA street art and bringing in indoors. We were bringing the rest of the world here so they could encourage people to take on street art, even more so if it’s in their own backyard.”
In the same way that the Berlin Wall had been used as a canvas for raw expressions of emotion, Street Art Alive stands as a home for street artists across LA to imprint their messages, sentiments and stories for the entire world to see.
“Every child is born an artist,” Bonet said. “The most incredible thing is that this art form can really shed light on incredibly important issues. It can bring hope to people, it can bring communities together, and we’re really proud to be able to be part of that message.”
WHERE: The Lume Los Angeles, 1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
WHEN: Noonto 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday;noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
COST: Adult: $39 to $49; youth (4-14 years): $29 to $37; child (3 and younger): free, excludes after 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday
INFO: thelume.com/losangeles