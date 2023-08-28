There’s no bad blood between Taylor Swift and the Grammy Museum.
The venue is hosting a special pop-up exhibit, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” through Monday, Sept. 18, in the fourth-floor theater gallery.
The exhibit immerses the visitor into the world of Swift’s recent “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” music video, with a display of 11 costumes and two instruments.
The costumes were all worn during Swift’s original “Speak Now” era. The music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash waits in the getaway car — a symbolic representation of how it has felt for Swift to have her fans help her reclaim her music.
Swift wrote and directed the music video, realizing her dream of directing fight scenes and a heist storyline, with help from director of photography, Jonathan Sela, ASC.
The exhibit started when Swift played multiple shows at SoFi Stadium.
“We had a Taylor Swift exhibit in 2015,” said Kelsey Goelz, associate curator, Grammy Museum.
“It’s fun to have a new exhibit about her. It’s 13 artifacts — 13 is her favorite number. It pops up in all of her secret Easter eggs.”
The items are:
•Swift’s vintage lace dress from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Swift’s Eric Winterling dress from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Swift’s custom REEM ACRA dress from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Swift’s Valentino gown from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Swift’s Susan Hilferty dress from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Joey King’s Monsoon white dress and wig from Swift’s “Mean” music video
•Swift’s Temperley dress from her “Mean” music video
•Swift’s vintage flapper-style dress from her “Mean” music video
•Swift’s Zara dress from her “Mine” music video
•Swift’s Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar from her “Speak Now” Tour
•Swift’s Deering banjo from her “Speak Now” Tour
Goelz said before the doors opened at 11 a.m. on the first day, “Swifties” were lined up outside.
“It was fun to watch all the ‘Swifties’ have a moment in the gallery, swapping friendship bracelets,” she said. “There’s such a community vibe. They came decked out; some of them were decked out in the outfits they were going to wear to the stadium. Everybody was in there singing. It was great seeing groups of friends, mother-daughter duos or a whole family checking out the Taylor Swift items. They looked at everything on each floor very carefully, so they didn’t miss a thing.”
The Mike Curb Café, which is on the roof, boasts a menu of Swift-related snacks like the “Lavender Haze” latte and the “I’m Feeling 22 Birthday Cake Pop.”
Merchandise is available in the gift shop, too.
“We’re trying to get Taylor everywhere we can,” she said.
“I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” Exhibit
WHEN: Various times through Monday, Sept. 18
WHERE: Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: $18, with various discounts
INFO: grammymuseum.org