Love and Rockets drummer Kevin Haskins feels blessed. He lives in a “little house on a hill” in LA, where he’s preparing for hometown shows at the Ace Theater Monday, June 19, to Wednesday, June 21.
“I have hummingbirds in my garden. Coyotes come through. I saw a bobcat once,” he said.
“It’s very exotic for me, coming from a small town in England. I loved the trees and foliage, and it can be really quiet. Then, I can drive down the hill and, in 10 minutes, be in the thick of it.”
Love and Rockets — which also includes Daniel Ash and David J — recently played Cruel World Festival with ABC, Adam Ant, Animotion, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen, Gang of Four, Gary Numan, Iggy Pop, Modern English, Siouxsie, The Human League, The Motels and The Vapors.
Love and Rockets formed in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, announcing itself with a creative take on the Temptations song “Ball of Confusion.” Finding success in clubs, Love and Rockets have since released seven albums.
When Love and Rockets performs, fans can expect to hear songs like “Ball of Confusion,” “No New Tale to Tell,” “All in My Mind” and “So Alive.”
“We’re going to add more songs to the set for our headlining tour,” he said. “There’s one song called ‘My Dark Twin’ that was never released.”
The song was released June 9 as part of its Beggars Arkive reissue series. 2023 has seen the release and near-immediate sellout of a limited-edition box set containing Love and Rockets’ six Beggars Banquet albums on colored vinyl, the announcement of the first Love and Rockets show in 15 years at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena followed by additional tour dates, and the continued reissuing of their six Beggars albums.
“Beggars Banquet LA is rereleasing all the albums this year,” Haskins said. “They didn’t know we were going to be playing live. That’s kind of a very obscure deep cut that we’re hoping to play there. I think we’re going to do some songs that have not been aired before for a long time.”
Haskins said he’s been practicing the songs so fans will be happy with what they hear.
“I have an electronic kit, which I started using with Bauhaus last year,” he said. “From the ’80s on, I started triggering samples and using samples in the studio.
“When we played with Bauhaus and Love and Rockets, it’s nostalgic. Fans want to hear the music pretty close to how the record sounds. I usually go in and sometimes I’ll sample snare beats and create samples just to kind of fill in those holes that are there. It’s something I enjoy doing.”
With his kit, he can change the sounds of every drum, creating reverb on the snare for songs like “Holiday on the Moon.”
“I really enjoy playing the drums, even if I don’t have a show coming up,” he said. “It’s fun and it’s good exercise, which is a bonus. I’ve been listening to (producer) Rick Rubin’s book on Audible and it’s all about creation and the creative spirit. He claims everyone is creative, which I believe.”
Haskins has been drawn to music since he was young; when he saw David Bowie perform on “Top of the Pops” in England. Every punk and post-punk musician would call that a life-changing moment, he added.
“It was so inspiring and sensational and intriguing,” Haskins said.
“I think you have to be driven to succeed. It’s difficult breaking through and it takes a lot of hard work and commitment. I was born with it, and it never goes away.”
Love and Rockets found success, too, because the musicians swore to be innovative.
“None of us had anything in the way of lessons,” Haskins said with a laugh. “So, we were limited, but we all had the great idea to use those limitations to great effect.
“I’ve never been technically proficient. I could not do a drum solo to save my life. With Bauhaus, especially, I wanted the drumbeat in each song to sound different from the next one. I think we all had that idea in mind.”
In Rubin’s “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Haskins agreed with the notion that musicians are conduits.
“I used to compose film music,” he said. “I did that for about 10 years. I was working on this piece and the next day I came to listen to it. I thought, ‘How did this happen?’ When I’m in the creative flow, I’m lost in another world.
“There could be an earthquake and I probably wouldn’t realize it. I can’t figure out how I pulled all these elements together and had it sound so great. I had this really strong voice come in my head: ‘This is not you. This is from somewhere else. This is the universe and you’re just channeling this.’ I like that idea. It takes all the ego away. It felt really true, and I think, maybe, that’s what we do as artists.”
Love and Rockets
WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, to Wednesday, June 21
WHERE: Ace Hotel Los Angeles, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
COST: Visit website for ticket information
INFO: axs.com, acehotel.com