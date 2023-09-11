Allen Sanford admits he’s not a festival person. So, when he and Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg organized BeachLife Ranch Festival, the goal was to keep it intimate.
“I don’t love big crowd or tight quarters,” Sanford said.
“When I got into this business, it was because there was nothing in our part of town — no music, no art. I was never a fan of making it a huge festival. We’re hyperserving our surf and skate culture of the South Bay. This is the non-festivalgoers’ festival.”
This year’s event is Friday, Sept. 22; Saturday, Sept. 23; and Sunday, Sept. 24, at 239 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach.
The Sept. 22 lineup is Jack Johnson; the Avett Brothers; Shakey Graves; Bahamas; Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter “World Record Attempt: See It All American Tour”; Rome & Duddy; Goodnight, Texas; Pillbox Patti; the Wandering Hearts; Taylor Austin Dye; Jay Nash and Daniel Bonte.
Fans will see, on Sept. 23, the Doobie Brothers, Cody Jinks, Wynonna Judd, Shooter Jennings’ Revival performing the Highwaymen, Blackberry Smoke, Larkin Poe, Keb’ Mo’, the Brothers Comatose, Joe Purdy, Marc Ford, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, and Abby Anderson.
Closing out the festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, are Brad Paisley, Midland, Chris Isaak, Parmalee, Easton Corbin, Yola, the Marshall Tucker Band, Amanda Shires, Jess Williamson, Miles Miller, Halle Kearns, Cassandra Lewis and Brett Landin.
“Jack Johnson is about as ‘beach life’ as it gets,” Sanford said.
“The Avett Brothers are amazing. Donavon Frankenreiter is a partner of ours in the festival. He’s breaking a world record with Devon, playing 50 shows in 50 states in 49 days. Shooter Jennings is another friend. I was a big fan of Chris Isaak growing up. That’s in my wheelhouse.
“I grew up listening to ‘Wicked Game.’ It was very anthemic to that era. One thing we like to do is mix up generations. We have a lot of families coming and we have a lot of generations coming. I like it when I see a dad with his kids. The kids like Easton Corbin, Parmalee and the parents are into Chris Isaak. There’s something for every generation.”
BeachLife Ranch serves as the last gig of Allman and Frankenreiter’s tour.
“The travel aspect is a little daunting and it’s crazy,” Frankenreiter said. “We’re going to see all 50 states and play in all of them. We’re going to do it in 49 days to break this world record. It’s kind of crazy. It’s one of the favorite things we’ve done.”
Frankenreiter said he’s looking forward to BeachLife Ranch.
“That’ll be a really fun operation,” Frankenreiter said. “We play at like 2 in the afternoon. After us, it’s going to be the Avett Brothers, Shakey Graves and Jack Johnson. It’s going to be a really great day of celebration with some friends, if we pull this tour off.”
Shakey Graves (born Alejandro Rose-Garcia) will celebrate the release of his new album, “Movie of the Week,” at BeachLife Ranch.
“I don’t know what to expect at BeachLife Ranch,” Graves said. “It’s like the folk answer to those strange beach festivals. Usually, I play a little bit of everything — some solo stuff, too. Right now, I have an amazing band. We made that whole album together. It’ll be really nice to have them out in the world and have people aware of what they are, instead of sneaking songs onto everybody.”
Along with top country, Americana and roots talent, the festival will feature food and drink offerings from acclaimed chefs and local breweries, creative on-stage dining experiences, art installations and onsite activations highlighting various philanthropic causes, eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives.
BeachLife’s exclusive dining SideStage Experience — which provides foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a meal from a celebrity chef while their favorite musicians perform — will also be a core element of BeachLife Ranch. Hailed as the “best restaurant in the South Bay” by the Orange County Register, the BeachLife Ranch SideStage Experience will incorporate a southern flair, featuring smoked meats and barbecue options, with a bit of “Texas heat” influencing the cuisine.
For those who can’t make it, BeachLife Ranch Festival will be livestreamed.
“We’ve livestreamed it almost every time,” Sanford said.
“I used to be in the livestreaming business. I know it pretty well. We’re a small festival.
“It’s a way for us to look and feel bigger.”
BeachLife Ranch
WHEN: Various times Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24
WHERE: 239 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach
COST: Tickets start at $189
INFO: beachliferanch.com