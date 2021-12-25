Adam Lasher is big on nostalgia.
From Journey to the Doors to the Beatles, the “American Idol” alumnus wraps it into his music.
“We do a lot of classic rock, soul, a little bit of Latin and some blues,” said Lasher of Long Beach.
“We do a lot of pop songs as well, but we’ll pick from the 1960s to 2021. The style sounds like classic rock regardless of genre. There’s a very vintage sound, whether it’s Leon Bridges, the Doors, Sting, the Black Keys or Marilyn Manson.”
Lasher is bringing his band to Nixo Patio Lounge at E-Central Hotel, 1020 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, from 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. Fans who have seen him perform will see a new show.
“We’re big on improv,” he said. “We never play the same songs twice. Whether it’s a Latin version of Gotye or a rock version of whatever it is, we twist the original genre.
“The ones that people like the most are a Kings of Leon version of ‘Stay’ by Rihanna, or we have a Latin version of ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ by Coldplay. We might turn normal songs into reggae or cumbia.”
Lasher recently released his own music, the album “Trade You for Heaven.” Once again, he called it a “nostalgic classic rock album.”
“When people hear it, it’s hard to tell if it is a brand-new song or an old Journey song or an old Eagles song they never knew about. It’s like (former Tony! Toni! Tone! singer) Raphael Saadiq. If you’ve never heard of this guy and you hear one of his songs in a store, you’d think he was a really young Stevie Wonder.”
“Trade You for Heaven” is a collection of love songs, he said. Some are happy, some are tragic, but they all have that nostalgic feel. The original theme wasn’t songs about relationships, however.
“I had some other cool, out-there Pink Floyd ‘we’re in the middle of a shutdown things are getting kind of weird’ songs,” the Berklee College of Music graduate said with a laugh.
“But I thought I would save that for another album.”
Lasher’s career got off to a small-screen start, as he’s a veteran of “The Voice” and “American Idol.” “Idol,” he said, was a “really great time.” Because he was on “The Voice,” he was ready to show off his music on “Idol.”
“I went through the whole process and didn’t get a team on ‘The Voice,’” he said.
“I worked a little bit on other shows for casting and did some reality TV. By the time ‘Idol’ came around, I wasn’t nervous. I was almost jaded a bit. I was able to be funny and hang loose. When you don’t care if you get the job after an interview, you get the job because you seemed relaxed and you’re not overly eager.”
Armed with practical thinking, Lasher also took advantage of “American Idol,” on which he appeared 2015 and 2016.
“I learned the importance of free airtime,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they choose you or not. Just do your best. Can you imagine what Advil is paying for a minute and a half commercial on Fox? You’re getting free airtime and exposure. That’s how I looked at it and saw it as a good education.”
Some people think what if they make me look stupid, if you’re acting stupid.